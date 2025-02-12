Axar Patel Joins FitFeast as Investor and Brand Ambassador: A Partnership to Revolutionize The Protein Industry

ATK

New Delhi [India], February 12: FitFeast, a fast-growing name in the protein foods space, is proud to announce the onboarding of India's cricketing all-rounder Axar Patel as its investor and brand ambassador. Known for his exceptional versatility on the field, Axar embodies the core values of FitFeast: balance, excellence, and a commitment to health and wellness.

The partnership aims to break stereotypes around protein consumption and position FitFeast as the go-to brand for high-quality and tastiest protein snacks for everyone--not just fitness enthusiasts. Axar Patel's fanbase and credibility make him an ideal choice to champion this vision.

Speaking about the collaboration, Axar Patel shared, "Fitness and nutrition are integral to my lifestyle, both on and off the field. What I love about FitFeast is how the products are tasty, convenient as well as protein-rich. Their products cater to anyone looking to make smarter food choices. Personally, I'm a huge fan of their White Chocolate Peanut Butter and Malai Kulfi Protein Shake--it's my go-to snack!"

FitFeast has quickly gained traction across India by combining protein and flavour with its product lineup, which includes protein bars, shakes, chips, and peanut butters. The brand sells delicacies like Malai Kulfi in the format of a single serving sachet Protein Shake. FitFeast has made significant strides in popularizing the idea that protein-rich snacks can be part of everyday nutrition.

Commenting on the partnership, Aditya Poddar, Founder of FitFeast, said, "Axar is a household name, and his values align perfectly with what FitFeast stands for. We're thrilled to have him join the family as we continue our mission to bring protein to the masses in the most delicious ways possible. With Axar's support, we're confident about expanding our reach and inspiring more people to adopt healthier habits."

Karan Yadav, Chief Commercial Officer, JSW Sports, said, "Axar's versatility extends beyond just the pitch and the collaborations he has been a part of in the recent past is a testament to it. We are glad that he is now the face of FitFeast, and we're excited to see all that this collaboration brings with it for both, Axar and the brand."

Reetika Singh, Director at Sportcell - the agency that partnered with FitFeast and facilitated the collaboration stated: "Sportcell is dedicated to building credible partnerships and this association aligns with brands that prioritize credibility, well-being, and peak performance. FitFeast embodies these values, making this partnership a game-changer in fueling athletes' journeys to success."

This collaboration comes at an exciting time for FitFeast, with plans to launch new products and expand its distribution channels across India, especially Quick Commerce. With Axar Patel's influence, particularly in key markets like Delhi and Gujarat, the brand aims to amplify its presence and solidify its position as a leader in the direct-to-consumer wellness space.

FitFeast also acknowledges the collective effort of its team and early backers who have made this milestone possible. The company extended gratitude to its investors, including ACLR8 (Apurva Chamaria, Tarun Bhargava, Karan Jinal, Jitendra Nagpal) and other angels, who believed in the vision from the beginning.

As Axar Patel dons the FitFeast jersey, cricket fans and enthusiasts alike can look forward to innovative campaigns, exciting product launches, and impactful messages around fitness and wellness. Together, Axar and FitFeast are set to make 2025 a landmark year in the Indian protein and nutrition space.

About FitFeast:

FitFeast is building India's largest taste-first Protein brand offering a range of protein-packed snacks designed to make healthy eating accessible and enjoyable for all. With a focus on innovation, quality, and taste, FitFeast continues to redefine the way people approach tasty nutrition.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)