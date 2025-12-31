Axis Max Life launches 'High Growth Fund II' New Fund Offer for Long-Term Wealth Creation through Midcap Opportunities

VMPL

New Delhi [India], December 31: Axis Max Life Insurance Limited, formerly known as Max Life Insurance Company Limited ("Axis Max Life"/ "Company"), has launched the Axis Max Life High Growth Fund II (SFIN: ULIF04117/12/25HIGHGROWTH104). This actively managed, midcap-focused equity fund will be open from 31 December 2025 to 15 January 2026, and will be available through select ULIP products.

The New Fund Offer (NFO) is designed to capitalize on India's structural growth story, providing investors with an opportunity for long-term capital appreciation through high-conviction stock picking. In an era of evolving market dynamics and short-term volatility, the High Growth Fund II aims to provide a robust vehicle for wealth creation. The fund will primarily target mid-capitalization companies, leveraging the proven active fund management framework of Axis Max Life.

Sachin Bajaj, Executive Vice President and Chief Investments Officer, Axis Max Life, said, "India's midcap market segment offers strong potential to drive long-term value creation. With the launch of Axis Max Life High Growth Fund II, we are harnessing this potential through a robust research process. We remain committed to delivering solutions that bridge the essential security of life insurance with the strategic wealth-creation potential of the capital markets. By balancing institutional discipline with focused investing, we are empowering our customers to navigate with confidence and protection through market cycles."

The High Growth Fund II is tailored for investors with a long-term horizon and a high-risk appetite, seeking to outperform the benchmark through rigorous primary and secondary research.

The High Growth Fund II will be accessible through several of Axis Max Life's flagship Unit Linked Insurance Plans (ULIPs), providing the dual benefit of market-linked returns and life cover:

* Axis Max Life Online Savings Plan (OSP): (UIN: 104L098V06)

* Axis Max Life Online Savings Plan Plus (OSP Plus): (UIN: 104L131V01)

* Axis Max Life Flexi Wealth Advantage Plan (FWAP): (UIN: 104L121V04)

* Axis Max Life Smart Term with Additional Returns (STAR): (UIN: 104L128V01)

The fund will follow the Axis Max Life High Growth Fund (SFIN: ULIF01311/02/08LIFEHIGHGR104), which has consistently outperformed its benchmark. The investment process involves a deep dive into over 350 listed stocks, utilizing proprietary analytical tools and management interactions to ensure only high-conviction ideas enter the portfolio.

About Axis Max Life Insurance Limited (https://www.axismaxlife.com)

Axis Max Life Insurance Limited, formerly known as Max Life Insurance Company Ltd., is a Joint Venture between Max Financial Services Limited ("MFSL") and Axis Bank Limited. Axis Max Life offers comprehensive protection and long-term savings life insurance solutions through its multi-channel distribution, including agency and third-party distribution partners. It has built its operations over two decades through a need-based sales process, a customer-centric approach to engagement and service delivery and trained human capital. As per annual audited financials for FY2024-25, Axis Max Life has achieved a gross written premium of INR 33,223 Cr.

IRDAI Registration. No - 104

Company Information Number - U74899PB2000PLC045626

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)