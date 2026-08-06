Axis Max Life Launches Retirement Campaign, Inspiring Indians to Plan Their 'Second Innings'

VMPL

New Delhi [India], August 6: Axis Max Life Insurance Limited, formerly known as Max Life Insurance Company Limited ("Axis Max Life"/ "Company"), recently announced the launch of its retirement campaign, encouraging Indians to view retirement not as an end of professional journey, but as a launching pad for their long-deferred dreams.

Anchored by the brand's tagline 'Bharosa Tum Ho', this retirement campaign highlights how early, structured planning with Axis Max Life Pension Plans offers guaranteed lifelong income, empowering individuals to step into their second innings with financial independence.

To bring this narrative to life, Axis Max Life recently launched a new campaign film featuring the brand ambassadors Rohit Sharma and Ritika Sajdeh in an everyday moment discussing plans for future. By grounding the narrative in the couple's warm banter, the campaign film illustrates how guaranteed payouts and lifelong income provide the financial security individuals need to pursue post-career goals.

Commenting on the launch, Rahul Talwar, Chief Marketing Officer, Axis Max Life Insurance, said: "For many Indians, retirement planning centres strictly on basic financial security, often overlooking personal aspirations. With this campaign, we want to encourage people to view retirement as a beginning filled with possibilities. Rohit Sharma and Ritika Sajdeh are the perfect fit to lead this campaign as a couple who embody trust and partnership. Their genuine chemistry brings the film to life, showing how a guaranteed lifelong income gives people the financial freedom to pursue their dreams without worry."

About the 'Bharosa Tum Ho' Platform

Axis Max Life's 'Bharosa Tum Ho' campaign celebrates the customer as the everyday hero. Whether as a partner, parent, or primary caregiver, this individual embodies trust for their family. By pairing subtle emotional storytelling with clear, simplified products, the campaign positions life insurance and pension plans as the ultimate financial foundation for life.

Campaign Link- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B4RwmyMOJoo

About Axis Max Life Insurance Limited (https://www.axismaxlife.com)

Axis Max Life Insurance Limited (the "Company"), formerly known as Max Life Insurance Company Ltd., is a subsidiary of Max Financial Services Limited ("MFSL") with Axis Bank Limited and its affiliates also being shareholders of the Company. Axis Max Life offers comprehensive protection and long-term savings life insurance solutions through its multi-channel distribution, including agency and third-party partners. The Company has built its operations on a need-based sales process, a customer centric engagement model and trained human capital. As per audited financials for FY2025-26, Axis Max Life recorded a gross written premium of INR 38,877 crore.

IRDAI Registration. No - 104

Company Identification Number - U74899HR2000PLC143012

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