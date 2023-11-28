Sponsored Content

Home / Content / Press Releases ANI / Axita Cotton Ltd Board Approved 1:3 Bonus Issue of share; Stock Surge by 2.56%

Axita Cotton Ltd Board Approved 1:3 Bonus Issue of share; Stock Surge by 2.56%

Axita Cotton Ltd Board Approved 1:3 Bonus Issue of share; Stock Surge by 2.56%

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 28 2023 | 5:05 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

PNN

New Delhi [India], November 28: The Board of Directors of AXITA COTTON LIMITED in its meeting held on November 23, 2023 Approved issuance of 1 (One) bonus share of Rs 1/- each for existing 3 (Three) equity shares of Rs 1/- each fully paid up, subject to the shareholders' approval.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Under the proposed stock bonus, each shareholder of record as of record date will be entitled to receive one (1) additional share of common stock for every three (3) shares of common stock held on that date.

The Board of Directors believes that the stock bonus is a testament to the company's strong financial performance and its commitment to rewarding shareholders for their investment.

The company has a history of delivering robust financial performance and consistently rewarding its shareholders through dividends and other value-enhancing initiatives. This latest stock bonus announcement further reinforces AXITA COTTON LTD's dedication to delivering superior returns to its shareholders. The company has a history of returning value to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases, and the stock bonus is another example of this commitment.

Axita Cotton Limited has issued two bonus issues in the past. The first bonus issue was announced on December 26, 2019 in ratio of 1:1 and the second bonus issue was announced on January 11, 2022 in ratio of 2:1.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 28 2023 | 5:05 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

State Assembly elections 2023: Rajasthan to go to polls tomorrow

After BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on Owaisi

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variant

Generative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many states

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this year

SBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms

Next Story