B.C. Jindal Group Reaffirms Commitment to Overseas Operations with Strategic Reorganization

New Delhi [India], June 3: The B.C. Jindal Group has dispelled rumours about exiting their international packaging business by announcing a strategic reorganization of their global operations under a unified leadership team. This move highlights their dedication to expanding and strengthening their global business.

Over the last 10 years, the group has invested significantly in specialized packaging films across the globe, via multiple acquisitions. The global operations include multiple manufacturing plants in the US, Italy, Belgium, Germany and France.

As a pioneer in sustainable solutions, the group supports global sustainability goals through their cutting-edge technology centre in Virton, Belgium.

Recently, the group invested heavily in a state-of-the-art BOPP/BOPE production line at their Brindisi plant in Italy, set to increase capacity by 25%.

The group recently consolidated their US business at Shawnee, Oklahoma. They are fully focused on improving their profitability driven by the coated films business backed by strong technology. This business which was earlier being managed as a standalone entity is now under the banner of the Jindal Films global packaging films business and will be supplemented by their plants across other geographies.

"We remain fully committed to our operations in Europe and the US, and continue to invest in the business," stated Mr. Bhavesh Jindal. "This reorganization will drive our continuous growth and create immense value for the group in our global operations. We aim to remain the preferred partner for technology-driven products and innovative solutions for our customers."

Mr. Saurabh Jain, CEO of Overseas Operations, alongside Jindal Films Europe CEO, Mr. Manfred F. Kaufmann and his leadership team, will spearhead strategic initiatives to uphold the group's market leadership.

"As one of the few specialized packaging films manufacturers in Europe and the Americas, I am confident we can leverage synergies across our international plants to enhance business performance and higher profitability," said Mr. Jain.

Mr. Kaufmann added, "Our competitive technological edge in BOPP film specialties is the basis for establishing also a robust BOPE business with our 'EthyLyte' film grades. This aligns with our customers' commitments to fully sustainable and recyclable plastic packaging by 2025. The new hybrid BOPE/BOPP line in Brindisi will provide the necessary capacity and technological advancements to support our customers."

B.C. Jindal Group is over seven-decades old industrial conglomerate with interest in PP/PET/PA based flexible packaging films, downstream steel products, power plant, non-woven fabrics and a photographic business. The group's manufacturing operations span across India, Europe and the US with a group turnover of ~USD 2.5 bn.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)