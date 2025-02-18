Baba Ramdev Joins Hands with TConsult to Revolutionize Global Healthcare

VMPL

Haridwar (Uttarakhand) [India], February 18: The TConsult Integrated Health Network (TIHN) has received yet another endorsement from a renowned figure, as Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev extends his support to the initiative. Following appreciation from naturopathy expert Dr. Manthena Sathyanarayana Raju and Divis Laboratories Co-founder Divi Madhusudhan Rao, Baba Ramdev lauded TConsult's mission to integrate Ayurveda, naturopathy, homeopathy, allopathy, and holistic wellness on a global scale. He hailed it as a revolutionary step towards positioning India as a global leader in healthcare.

During a meeting with TConsult Chairman Sundeep Kumar Makthala in Haridwar, Baba Ramdev praised TConsult's efforts in bridging ancient healing traditions with modern medical advancements. Emphasizing the need for a unified healthcare model that blends preventive, curative, and holistic approaches, he highlighted its role in boosting medical tourism and healthcare innovation. Ramdev also commended Makthala's visionary leadership and dedication to transforming global healthcare through collaboration and technology.

"India has always been the land of holistic wellness, but initiatives like the TConsult Integrated Health Network (TIHN) are taking it to the world. By uniting modern medicine with Ayurveda, yoga, and naturopathy, this movement will redefine global healthcare. The combination of tradition and innovation is the future, and I wholeheartedly support this mission," said Baba Ramdev.

TConsult Chairman Sundeep Makthala expressed his commitment to fostering collaboration between modern medicine and traditional healing practices. "Our goal is to create a seamless healthcare ecosystem where people worldwide can benefit from an integrated approach. We are actively onboarding healthcare professionals and practitioners who share this vision. I will personally be traveling across India to engage with traditional experts and expand our network," he stated.

"This is just the beginning of a larger movement to transform global healthcare, making it more inclusive, effective, and holistic. TIHN is set to reshape the future of medicine, and I invite every healthcare expert and wellness practitioner to be part of this groundbreaking journey," added Makthala.

Further demonstrating TConsult's global impact, Dr. Manthena Sathyanarayana Raju's recent health talk was broadcast live in 60 countries across 13 languages, facilitated by TConsult's AI-driven real-time translation technology. Baba Ramdev expressed admiration for this technological breakthrough, emphasizing its potential to make traditional healthcare practices more accessible worldwide.

With TIHN expanding across 63 countries, the initiative is actively welcoming healthcare experts, hospitals, and traditional medicine practitioners to join its growing global network. Makthala reaffirmed TConsult's commitment to fostering an integrated healthcare ecosystem that not only advances holistic wellness but also strengthens India's economy through medical tourism and healthcare innovation. He also announced plans to travel across India to engage with traditional practitioners and expand TIHN's reach and impact.

As TConsult continues to bridge the gap between traditional and modern healthcare, the overwhelming support from leading figures, medical experts, and industry pioneers reinforces its role as a catalyst for global healthcare transformation.

For media inquiries, interviews, and further details, please contact: Email: TconsultGlobal@gmail.com

Phone: +91 8123123434 / 6300529820

About TConsult Integrated Health Network (TIHN)

TConsult Integrated Health Network (TIHN) is a global initiative spanning 63 countries, dedicated to bridging modern medicine with traditional healing practices. By integrating innovative healthcare solutions with proven wellness approaches, TIHN is at the forefront of creating a holistic, accessible, and affordable healthcare system worldwide.

