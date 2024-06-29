Bangalore Business Excellence Awards 2024 Celebrates Innovation and Achievement

VMPL

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], June 29: The Bangalore Business Excellence Awards 2024, hosted by SwiftNLift Media Group, unfolded with grandeur and distinction at RG Royal Hotel, Bangalore. This prestigious event brought together luminaries, entrepreneurs, and industry leaders to celebrate outstanding achievements and innovation in the business community.

The event, set against the backdrop of Bangalore, often hailed as the "Silicon Valley of India," showcased the city's vibrant entrepreneurial spirit and technological prowess. Renowned actress Bhumika Chawla graced the occasion, adding glamour and prestige to an evening dedicated to honoring local industries and visionaries.

Among the esteemed guests was Nilesh Sabe, the visionary founder of SwiftNLift Media, whose innovative platform, SwiftNLift Business Magazine, continues to connect industries globally and highlight over 3000 businesses worldwide. His presence underscored the event's focus on fostering connections and celebrating entrepreneurial excellence.

The highlight of the evening was the keynote address delivered by Karan Javali, a distinguished entrepreneur known for his dynamic leadership and technological innovation. With a stellar entrepreneurial journey spanning successful ventures like Moveonwheels and Motocross India, Javali's insights into IoT, app development, and digital marketing resonated with the audience, inspiring future generations of business leaders.

The Bangalore Business Excellence Awards 2024 recognized achievements across various sectors, reflecting the city's role as a hub of innovation and economic vitality. The event was a testament to Bangalore's diverse cultural tapestry, robust economy, and world-class educational institutions that continue to attract global talent and foster entrepreneurial growth.

As Bangalore continues to thrive as a global tech hub, events like the Bangalore Business Excellence Awards underscore the city's commitment to innovation and excellence in business.

Bangalore Business Excellence Awards 2024 Awardees:

1. Dr Debnath Mukhopadhyay, Chief Financial Officer, TruAlt Bioenergy Ltd., Category: Strategic CFO of the Year

2. Sandeep Kumar, Director, Nuage Compusys Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Category: Excellence in Technical Training Program

3. Swastika Pathak, Business Owner, Brad Realty, Category: Best Property Management Company

4. Mike Tyson Dsilva, Celebrity Fitness Trainer, King Chalukya Gym, Category: Best Personal Trainer of the Year

5. Asha Ananthesh, Entrepreneur and Center Head, Little Ville Preschool, Category: Best Preschool in Bangalore Karnataka

6. Rashmi Kapil Mavinkurve and Kapil Kumar MG, Founder, Trustee of SharreHabitat Urban Wildlife Rescue and Rehabilitation, Category: Wildlife Conservation Excellence Award

7. Dr Obaidullah and Dr Arjun Kumar, Directors, Panaceayur Multi-Specialty Ayurvedic Hospital, Category: Innovations in Ayurvedic Medicine

8. AUS Cake Studio, Professional Baking Master, AUS CAKE STUDIO, Category: Overall Excellence in Professional Baking Skills

9. Sunil Kumar Gupta, Founder & CEO, Innovateabit Technologies LLP, Category: Most Promising Ed-Tech Skilling Company of the Year 2024

10. Dr Rupali Sehdev, Aesthetic Dermatologist, Beauty Vedam Skin, Hair, Laser & Acupuncture clinic, Category: Excellence in Aesthetic Medicine Award / Lifetime Achievement in Cosmetic Dermatology Award

11. Chandrashekar M., Proprietor, Horizon New Interiors, Category: Best Sun Control Films & Glass Designs Supplier With Service

12. Nagashekar S., Proprietor, SNS GROUP / SNS PETROCHEMICALS, Category: Bitumen and LDO Fuel Customer Satisfaction Award

13. Sivaprasad M., Chairman and Founder Director, Yellow Cloud Mental Health Services Pvt. Ltd., Category: Excellence in Online Counseling for Psychological and Mental Health Support Services

14. Shahid Afridi, Founder and CEO, 3 HORSE Automotive, Category: Brand of the Year Award

15. Gopi D., Founder and Managing Director, Brindavana Engineers, Category: Outstanding Metal Fabrication Achievement

16. Prabhu Ramchandra, Founder, RRV, Category: Young Entrepreneur Award

17. Madhusudan M., Managing Director, Sumadhu Buildtech, Category: Excellence in Client Satisfaction

18. Komkoni Karthik, CEO & Managing Director, Jollyminds, Category: Top Rated Institutes for Children's and Seniors' Communication and Curriculum Training and Educational Solutions

19. S. Thyagaraj, Managing Director, SAND ROCK, Category: Best Real Estate Team of the Year

20. Shivam Singla, Senior Engineer, SkanAI, Category: Outstanding Research Publication Excellence in Artistic Creativity

21. Anish Kumar V., Founder, Laetus Music India (OPC) Pvt. Ltd., Category: Child Brain Development Training Program of the Year

22. Mohammed Ehsanullah, Co-founder & CEO, Blits Estates, Category: Cryptocurrency Innovation Award

23. M. S. Nitesh, Co-founder and CMO, Blits Estates, Category: Cryptocurrency Innovation Award

24. Sabir Ahmed, Co-Founder, Ahmed Traders, Category: Best Investment Firm for Financial Planning

25. Zubair Ahmed, Manager, Ahmed Traders, Category: Best Customer Service in Investment Services

26. Narayan K. Tosur, MD & CEO, Praxien Tech Private Limited, Category: Fastest Growing Local to Global Engineering & IT Service Provider

27. Ibrahim Kaleel Hashim, Owner, In_Design_Arc, Category: Emerging Interior Designer of the Year

28. Abhay Rajkumar, Founder and CEO, Abhay Associates, Category: Best Youth Icon Tax Consultant Award

29. Pavithra Nagaraj and Hemalatha Nagaraj, Rocking Champs Preschool, Category: Outstanding Curriculum Development

30. Vibha Reddy, Founder and CEO, Sqft.Farm, Category: Top Urban Farming Company

31. Dayananda Reddy, Chairman, Gold Coins Resort, Category: Best Overall Luxury Resort in Bangalore

32. Shiwani Shrivastava, Assistant Professor, Growth Hub by Shiwanii, Category: Best Innovative Teaching Methodology

33. Shivarajkumar H. Shivashankar H., Founder Co-founder, Shrisaanvi Brewed Aromas Private Limited, Category: Excellence in Customer Satisfaction

34. Sunil Kasim and Shiju John, Directors, Chiqby Foods LLP., Category: Best Fast Food Restaurant

35. Shyam Siyag, Director, Sunshine Interiors, Category: Outstanding Furniture Design Outstanding Custom Fixtures

36. Latasha Bhandari, Bridal Artist & Stylist, Aadratha Artistry, Category: Outstanding Bridal Makeup Artist & Stylist

37. Sruthy Nair, Managing Director, CB TECH, Category: Excellence in Achieving Business Growth

38. Nagga Saii, Managing Director, Vaishnavi Technologies, Category: Innovative Textile Machinery Design Award

39. Prakash B. Chauhan, SEN HR Manager, Muthoot Finance Ltd., Category: Best Campus Recruiter of the Year

40. L. Chittibabu, Proprietor, ZERO DEGREE EVENTS, Category: Best Social Event Organizer

41. Dr Shweta Jha, Doctor, Tooth Panacea, Category: Dentist of the Year

42. Dr Deshbandhu Rajput, Founder, Swasthya Clinic & Trichology Centre, Category: Healthcare Leader Excellence

43. Johnson D. Silva, Owner, Nisarga Family Daba, Category: Best Overall Restaurant

44. Rakesh Raju Teli, Proprietorship, A1 Protection, Category: Customer Service Provider

45. Mudith Shetty, CEO, Sumukham Enterprise LLP, Category: Outstanding Antioxidant-Rich Product

46. MJF.LION.DR.P. Veerappan, Managing Director, Geerthana Engineering Works, Category: Best Valve Supplier Support

47. Malladi Sowmya Prasuna, Branch Head, eduMETA The i-School, Category: Best Educational Curriculum

48. Sadar SD, Founder, Managing Director, SD Group of Companies, Category: Entrepreneur of the Year

49. Vignesh Balu, Managing Director, SRI KRISHNA SILKS, Category: Best Marketing Campaign

50. Dr Sandiip Guptaa, Founder & CEO, Wealth Accelerator Hub, Category: Most Renowned Wealth Coach

51. Zahad Khan, Medical Tourism Travel Destination, Category: Most Innovative Medical Tourism Service

52. Abdul Hameed M. and Mohammed Talha R., Managing Directors, Arabian Mataam, Category: Best Arabian Mandi in Bangalore

53. M.V. Trivikram & K. Sivaprasad, CEO & COO, Internz Learn, Category: Future of Education Award

54. Ayesha Saba, Makeup Artist, Ayesha Makeover Artistry, Category: Bridal Makeup Artist

55. Bruno V., CEO, Benren Office Systems, Category: Excellence in Comfort

56. Ayyappan Muthuchamy, Sales & Marketing Manager, Evirocor Machine India Pvt. Ltd., Category: Best Export Performance in Packaging Food & Machine Supplies

