Beeja House Launches the 100 book FORUM series by IIT Alumni Council with 'Accelerate your journey' on Climate Resilience

ATK New Delhi [India], October 2: Beeja House proudly announces the launch of 'Accelerate Your Journey', compiled and edited by Mrinalini Gupta for IIT Alumni Council. This is the first book in the FORUM series of 100 books. "Accelerate your journey' is a comprehensive guide for countries, cities, communities, and campuses working to elevate their resilience to climate change. We, at Beeja House, are honoured to publish the 45 minute picture book that outlines the FORUM's philosophy and provides a practical framework to tackle climate change-related challenges." said Geetika Saigal, Founder of Beeja House. "The FORUM CRP is a global advisory initiative that integrates key technologies and protocols for sustainable re-development. With a focus on promoting LiFe (Lifestyle for Environment) and LiGht (Longevity Insights for Greater Health span), the platform aims to guide communities toward a sustainable future and longer health spans - without sacrificing the comforts and conveniences of the digital age" according to Mrinalini Gupta, who is the Media Head & Volunteer at IIT Alumni Council.

The FORUM 100 Book Series will provide a roadmap for developing frameworks and solutions that help societies remain at the forefront of sustainable progress. The FORUM CRP will serve as an advisory platform for countries, cities, communities, and campuses striving to meet climate resilience and sustainability goals. The CRP advisory consortium comprises of five leading Indian non-profit organizations: FORUM mission of IIT Alumni Council, Development Alternatives, Zero Emissions Research and Initiatives, Wellness Lifestyle Foundation, and Peermade Development Society.

"Climate resilience has been a fifty-year journey of learning and implementing for Development Alternatives. We are thrilled to contribute to this significant initiative," added Dr. Ashok Khosla, Founder and Chairperson of Development Alternatives. Dr. Khosla is a global thought leader in sustainable development.

Christina Watson of Wellness Lifestyle Foundation shared, "Jalasya and Ayushca are cuttiedge technology stacks developed with contributions from IIT Alumni start-ups. These technologies, including zero discharge, zero freshwater protocols, are foundational for building sustainable communities. These are now ready for commercial deployment."

FORUM is the professional services mission of the IIT Alumni Council. With over a hundred advisory platforms, thousands of alumni and intern participants - the AI based, born digital, mobile-ready advisory platform is configured with a high technology quotient and a unique business model to advise governments, projects, start-ups and nonprofits. FORUM aspires to become the global leader in professional services for the megasphere economy, distinguished by technology, brand, reach and scale. And success is measured by replacement of judgement by data, expensive by affordable and post-event research by proactive predictive modelling.

Earlier this year, Beeja House, (https:/beejahouse.com/), India's first mentored publishing house, was selected as the publishing partner for three series of books to be released by the IIT Alumni Council - the largest global body of IIT alumni from 23 IITs, united in their mission to position India as a global technology leader in the emerging megasphere economy. The Council aggregates the resources of interested alumni - in terms of technology and money - to solve national challenges that threaten to impede India's ascension towards global leadership.

Designed as a 45-minute, easy-to-read photo book, "Accelerate Your Journey", the first in the series, is aimed at political leaders, corporate executives, ESG experts, potential clients, and anyone invested in sustainable progress.

Grab your copy on Amazon--https://amzn.in/d/ieG6iCw

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)