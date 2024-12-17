Benepik Shines Bright Amidst the Festive Glitter

PNN

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], December 17: The Festive season is once again proven to be a significant moment for corporate gifting in India. This year, demand for corporate gifts in India, grew by 27% with personalized and meaningful gifts taking the center-stage. Businesses focused on affordable options like multi-brand gift cards, electronics and appliances to connect with employees, clients, and channel partners. Gifting budgets also grew by 17%, with tech-driven solutions becoming more popular for their convenience and variety. The boom in corporate gifting is observed across sectors including BFSI, Manufacturing, Retail, IT & ITES, FMCG, and SMEs.

Amidst these trends, Benepik, a Global Leader in Rewards, Loyalty, and Corporate Gifting, reported a 200% increase in sales during the festive season, successfully catering to over 350+ clients. Setting a new benchmark, Benepik served over 2 lakhs customers during the festive season. With India's largest gifting catalogue, offering flexible options like gift cards and electronics, Benepik helped businesses stay within budget while gifting the best.

"We've always struggled to find a gifting solution that combines variety, quality, and efficiency--until we partnered with Benepik this Diwali. Benepik's wide range of gift options are impressive, and their execution is flawless. Whether it is a gift card for gen Z or a luxury hamper for a client, Benepik has us covered. The whole process is effortless, and the positive responses from recipients are overwhelming. We've found a trusted partner for all our gifting needs." remarks Sumit Gulati, HR Leader, Smartworld Developers, a renowned Real Estate company

Benepik with features like instant delivery, real-time tracking, and a user-friendly interface, streamlined the gifting process from selection to delivery, enabling businesses to execute their programs effortlessly. "Our goal is to simplify gifting while ensuring it remains meaningful and relevant," said Saurabh Jain, Founder & CEO of Benepik. "Sustainability emerged as a key focus, with companies prioritizing eco-friendly and responsibly sourced gifting options to reflect their commitment to responsible business practices. Driven by an initiative to support the startup ecosystem, Benepik has collaborated with emerging Indian D2C brands to help them grow and expand their presence in the corporate gifting market."

Benepik's Consumer Loyalty solution is gaining significant traction during the festive season as brands are increasingly seeking to boost both customer acquisition and retention. Consumer buying is at its peak during festive season and many brands leverage this to engage with customers through tailored loyalty and rewards programs. The solution enables clients to run customized campaigns to boost sales and collect valuable First Party Data. This helps brands to gain insights into consumer behaviour and drive sales through data-driven suggestions.

As per a recent survey by Benepik, 93% respondents agree that rewards from a brand can influence their buying decision. Quality First Party Data could be crucial in driving repeat purchase and boosting customer retention.

Benepik's tech-driven solution combined with diverse rewards catalogue continues to set the new benchmarks in the gifting and loyalty industry. Benepik was the first player in the industry to enable Loyalty Points transfer via UPI/Bank Transfer. As per FY 23-24, Benepik is profitable and aiming a revenue of INR 250 Cr for FY 24-25, further solidifying its leadership position in the industry.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)