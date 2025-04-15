Tuesday, April 15, 2025 | 09:18 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold price dips ₹10, silver down ₹100; yellow metal trading at ₹95,650

Gold price dips ₹10, silver down ₹100; yellow metal trading at ₹95,650

The price of 22-carat gold declined ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹87,540

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹95,650 | Credit: Bloomberg

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 15 2025 | 9:17 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell ₹10 in early trade on Tuesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹95,500 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also fell ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹99,800.
 
The price of 22-carat gold declined ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹87,540.
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai stood at ₹95,550.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹95,650.
 
In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad, at ₹87,540.
 

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹87,690.
 
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹99,800.
  
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹1,09,800.
 
US gold prices edged up on Tuesday amid continued uncertainty over US President Donald Trump's tariff plans and their impact on the global economy.
 
Spot gold was up 0.1 per cent at $3,211.49 an ounce, as of 0000 GMT. Bullion hit a record high of $3,245.42 in the previous session.
 
Spot silver lost 0.3 per cent to $32.26 an ounce, platinum fell 0.3 per cent to $948.60 and palladium eased 0.6 per cent to $950.25.
 
(with inputs from Reuters)

Topics : Gold Gold Prices Silver Silver Prices Gold and silver gold and silver prices

First Published: Apr 15 2025 | 9:17 AM IST

