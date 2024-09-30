BharatLoan Goes Live with Scienaptic Credit BRE Platform's Account Aggregator

India PR Distribution Bangalore (Karnataka) [India]/ New York [US], September 30: Leading global AI-powered credit underwriting platform provider Scienaptic AI announced today that BharatLoan has completed implementation and is live on its credit BRE platform and Account Aggregator journey. This deployment is enabling faster and augmented loan decisioning process, fostering quicker access to credit for underserved individuals. BharatLoan is a FinTech & RBI registered NBFC established to address the credit needs of salaried professionals who didn't qualify for loans at traditional banks and financial institutions. It aims to integrate these individuals into the formal credit ecosystem. For those who find it hard to get loans from conventional lenders and those new to credit, BharatLoan has become one of India's most recognized platforms for advanced lending solutions.

The deployment leverages Scienaptic BRE's frictionless Account Aggregator journey, which securely retrieves bank statement data with customer consent. Scienaptic's credit decisioning engine then aggregates key variables to derive critical ratios and risk insights from this data. This process enables BharatLoan to digitize the underwriting of small-ticket loans by providing intelligent income insights, streamlining their operations, and improving access to credit.

"At BharatLoan, we are transforming access to credit by offering swift solutions for credit needs," said Rishi Kapoor, Board Advisor at BharatLoan. "We understand that customers require rapid, tailored responses, and Scienaptic's BRE with smart AA analytics is positioning us as a trusted provider of loans for the underserved. The platform allows us to access Account Aggregator solution and bank data in real-time, significantly boosting the speed, efficiency, and accuracy of our lending decisions."

Joydip Gupta, APAC Head of Scienaptic, added, "We are excited to deploy our Account Aggregator analytics solution for BharatLoan, helping address the evolving financing needs in India. The frictionless data integrations in our BRE significantly reduce the underwriting turnaround time compared to traditional loan assessment methods, enabling faster market response, greater automation, and more informed lending decisions."

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by India PR Distribution. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)