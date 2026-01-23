Big Bang Boom Expands its Pan-India Footprint with State-of-the-art R & D and Capability Centers

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], January 23: Big Bang Boom Solutions Pvt. Ltd. (BBBS), a leading Indian DeepTech Defence company, today announced the commissioning of its new 20,000-sq-ft state-of-the-art R & D centre in Chennai and the opening of two new Capability and Service Centers in cities of Pune and Delhi. With six iDEX contracts and the prestigious i4F Indo-Israel grant to its credit, the company has demonstrated a strong track record of innovation, indigenisation, and capability development. Building on this momentum, the launch of the R & D Centre and Capability and Service Centers underscores BBBS's rapid growth and expanding footprint in the defence sector.

The expanded R & D Centre will have 6 dedicated labs, including a massive 4,000-sq-ft Electronics Warfare Center, to cater to defence innovation in today's fast-changing world. Further, over next 6 months, BBBS also plans to increase the headcount at the R & D centre by 40 specialized researchers from fields of Artificial Intelligence (AI), Electronic Warfare and Nanotechnology. This will enable the company to cater to new projects, as well as its national and international orders with greater agility and efficiency.

Having recently completed its first large order, BBBS has the distinction of being an indigenous startup that has not only delivered a large-scale defence contract but has done so ahead of schedule, laying the foundation for driving deep-tech innovation at a faster pace in India. A stable and enabling regulatory environment continues to support the scaling and execution of its robust order book.

Commenting on BBBS's growing presence across India, Praveen Dwarakanath, CEO, said, "Timely realization of government receivables for the on-schedule delivery of our anti-drone systems has strengthened our cash reserves. In line with our commitment, we are reinvesting these gains into R & D to drive cutting-edge innovation and support the company's next phase of growth."

Dr. Shivaraman Ramaswamy, CTO, added, "Our deep focus on delivering superior product quality, continuous innovation, and solid on-ground execution has enabled us to establish a strong presence across multiple product verticals. As we scale our operations across the country with the new R & D and Capability centers, we are optimistic about a stronger FY27, both in terms of research advancements and financial performance."

About Big Bang Boom Solutions

Big Bang Boom Solutions Pvt. Ltd. (BBBS) is one of India's leading Deep Tech startups, focused on developing indigenous, next-generation defence, aerospace, and dual-use technologies. Founded with a mission to solve high-impact national and industrial challenges through innovation, BBBS blends scientific research, advanced engineering, and user-centric design to create cutting-edge solutions across autonomous systems, counter UAV systems, UAVs, smart surveillance, and tactical platforms.

With strong R & D roots and a growing portfolio of patents, BBBS has rapidly emerged as a trusted technology partner to the Indian Armed Forces, homeland security agencies, and strategic industrial sectors. The company's autonomous drone systems, anti-drone solutions, wearable soldier tech, portable shooting ranges and AI-driven situational awareness platforms are being developed for deployment in some of the world's most demanding environments.

