BigBloc Construction Ltd: Building the Future as India's AAC Block Trailblazer

PNN

New Delhi [India], April 18: Incorporated in 2015, BigBloc Construction Ltd is one of the largest and only listed AAC block manufacturer in India, with a 1.3 million cubic meter per annual capacity across plants in Gujarat (Kheda, Umargaon, Kapadvanj) and Maharashtra (Wada). The new facility in Kheda is the company's fourth plant, uniquely equipped to manufacture both AAC blocks and the innovative AAC wall. The company markets its products under the 'NXTBLOC' brand and also among few companies in the AAC industry to generate carbon credits.

Dynamic and Visionary Promoter Group

Company is led by dynamic, young and visionary promoters. Additionally, Promoter group gradually increasing their stake in the company every year from around 69.32% in March 2020 to 72.63% as of December 2024. Further to support business expansion plans promoter group have continued to waive their rights for final dividend announced for the last few years.

Rewarding Shareholders with 1:1 Bonus

To reward loyal shareholders and enhance liquidity, company approved a 1:1 bonus equity share i.e. one bonus equity share for every one existing equity share held by the shareholders. Company also approved proposal to increase authorized share capital from Rs. 15 crore to Rs. 30 crore, divided into 15 crore equity shares of Rs. 2 each.

Business Highlights

* Company has grown to become one of India's largest player in the AAC Block industry with capacity of 1.3 million cbm

* The company's entry into construction chemicals--Block Jointing Mortar, Ready Mix Plaster, and Tile Adhesives--marks a strategic expansion into high-demand building materials.

* Bigbloc Building Elements Pvt Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary, has completed Phase 2 expansion at its Wada facility, doubling its manufacturing capacity from 2.5 lakh to 5 lakh cubic meters per annum.

* With the new solar plant, BigBloc constructions and subsidiaries will achieve 3475 KW of solar output

Company has reported robust 3 year Revenue CAGR of 33% and EBITDA CAGR of 66%

* The promoter group increased holding in the company to 72.63% as of December 2024; Also waived off dividend rights to support company's expansion plans

* Company rewarded its shareholders with 1:1 bonus

Strong Financials and Robust Balance Sheet

For FY24, company has reported consolidated net profit of Rs. 30.69 crore. Revenue from operations during FY24 was reported at Rs. 243.22 crore, rise of 21.55% Y-o-Y as compared to operational revenue of Rs. 200.11 crore in FY23. EBITDA for FY24 stood at Rs. 56.15 crore, rise of 12.29% as against EBITDA of Rs. 50.01 crore. The Company has reported robust 3 year Revenue CAGR of 33% and EBITDA CAGR of 66% along with healthy Return on Capital Employed of 21.38%, Return on Equity of 28.27% and Debt Equity of 1.1 times.

Green Energy

Company is advancing its Green Initiative by expanding solar capacity to foster sustainability and reduce its carbon footprint. Company has recently completed installation of rooftop solar projects of 700 KW at the Umargaon plant and 625 KW at Wada and additional 1350 KW solar rooftop system at the new JV facility of Siam Cement Bigbloc, With this, company's total solar capacity across the Company and its subsidiaries will reach to 3475 KW, reinforcing its commitment to sustainability and commitment to a greener future.

Doubled capacity at Wada Plant in Maharasthra

In FY25, Bigbloc Building Elements Pvt Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary, has completed the Phase 2 expansion of its AAC block manufacturing plant in Wada, Maharashtra, doubling its capacity from 2.5 lakh to 5 lakh cubic meters per annum. This milestone positions BigBloc Constructions Ltd as one of India's largest AAC block manufacturers. At full capacity, Wada plant is expected to generate annual revenues of Rs. 150-200 crore per annum. The company is eligible for 60% subsidy from the state government for the Wada project. Additionally, a 625 KW solar rooftop system was commissioned at the Wada plant alongside the expansion.

Joint Venture with Thailand's Giant - SCG Group

SIAM Cement BigBloc Construction Technologies Pvt Ltd--a JV between BigBloc Construction Ltd (52%) and Thailand's SCG International (48%)--has commenced commercial operations at India's first AAC wall plant in Kheda, Gujarat. Built with a Rs. 65 crore investment, the plant has a 2.5 lakh CBM annual capacity and produces large-format AAC walls (8-20 ft long). This marks SCG Group's first investment in India.

The JV secured a Rs. 4.5 crore order from Tata Projects Ltd to supply and install 2 lakh sq. ft. of 100 mm AAC panels at Micron India's Sanand facility, its first major order. The company also received IIT certification for its new product, "ZMARTBUILD WALL by NXTBLOC," and is currently the only supplier in India capable of delivering 20-foot AAC wall panels, which were previously imported.

High Growth and Thriving Sector

India is the second largest block manufacturer in the World after China and AAC market in the country is expected to grow rapidly going forward. Sustainable and non-toxic building construction material, AAC blocks and AAC Walls are lightweight, soundproof, and fire resistant, offer superior build quality, eco-friendly and economical too compared to traditional bricks. Sustainable and non-toxic building construction material, AAC blocks and AAC Walls are lightweight, soundproof, and fire resistant, offer superior build quality, eco-friendly and economical too compared to traditional bricks.

Innovative and High-Margin Products

Company has strategically expanded into construction chemicals, introducing high-demand products like Block Jointing Mortar, Ready Mix Plaster, and Tile Adhesives. This move strengthens its position in the growing construction materials market. The company launched NXTGRIP Tile Adhesives, complementing its trusted NXTFIX and NXTPLAST brands, offering superior bonding, strength, and performance.

Strong Client Base drives the growth

With over 2,000 completed projects and 1,500+ in the pipeline, the company's clients include Lodha, Adani Realty, IndiaBulls Real Estate, DB Realty, Prestige, Piramal, Oberoi Realty, Tata Projects, Shirke Group, Shapoorji Pallonji Group, Raheja, PSP Projects, L & T, Sunteck, Dosti Group, Purvankara Ltd, DY Patil, Taj Hotels, Godrej Properties, Torrent Pharma, GAIL among others.

Expanding in the Central India Market

In February 2025, StarBigBloc Building Material Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary, acquired ~57,500 sq. mts. of land in Kasrawad, Khargone (Madhya Pradesh) to set up a greenfield AAC Blocks facility, strengthening its presence in central India. Currently, the company operates a 250,000 CBM plant at Kheda (Gujarat), catering to Gujarat, Udaipur, and Indore. This expansion aligns with its vision to scale production capacity to over 1.2 million CBM annually in the next 4-5 years. Reinforcing its commitment to sustainability, the company has also installed an 800 KW solar rooftop system.

Narayan Saboo, Chairman, Bigbloc Construction Ltd said "The AAC block industry is set to play a pivotal role in India's construction sector, and our company is ready for a significant leap forward. Our company is making significant strides in its long-term growth roadmap, positioning ourselves as a leader in the AAC block industry in India. The proposed expansion plans aligns with our growth strategy, R & D investments, product diversification, and strategic branding and marketing initiatives to enhance visibility, increase market share, and strengthen stakeholder trust."

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)