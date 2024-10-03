BIMTECH Launches 'Saaksharta Abhiyaan' Campaign on 37th Foundation Day to Mark 155th Birth Anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi

VMPL Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 3: To mark the 155th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, Birla Institute of Management Technology (BIMTECH) is thrilled to announce the launch of its social initiative "Saaksharat Abhiyaan" campaign aimed at promoting literacy and education within the local communities. The initiative constitutes an integral part of BIMTECH's endeavour to contributing to society through educational empowerment focussing on underprivileged populations of the society. The event also coincides with the theme of the institution's 37th foundation day "The Future Depends on What You Do Today". Through "Saaksharta Abhiyaan", the institution seeks to enhance access to quality education and literacy resources both for children and adults in local areas.

Distinguished Chief Guest Ashutosh Anshu, Board Director and CHRO at Hitachi India, and guest of honor Saurabh Verma, President at Aon India Insurance Brokers Pvt. Ltd, graced the occasion by delivering insightful addresses that enlightened the attendees.

Ashutosh Anshu, Board Director and CHRO at Hitachi India, said, "Nurture curiosity through questioning and seeking knowledge, embrace challenges with determination, be insightful, networking is important and remember that 'network is equal to net worth'. Your connections can really make a difference for your success. Lastly, one should never forget the mantra of life: Birth, Death, Choices, and Action. Never give up, believe in yourselves, learn from inspiring people, and always remember that nothing is impossible."

Saurabh Verma, President at Aon India Insurance Brokers Pvt. Ltd, said, "As you enter the corporate world, make your alma mater and parents proud. Invest in yourself, cultivate meaningful relationships, and dedicate your time and energy wisely. Be mindful of your choices and own your decisions that will make you happy and fulfilled. Grab every opportunity that comes along the way."

During the welcome address, Dr Prabina Rajib, Director, BIMTECH, said, "Saaksharta Abhiyaan will markedly strengthen BIMTECH's legacy of social responsibility and innovation. The initiative seeks to empower local schools, non-profit organisations, and young volunteers by creating communication channels, providing educational resources, offering mentorships, and organising literacy programmes through collaborative efforts. We believe this initiative will empower individuals and contribute to creating a stronger, more educated society."

The felicitation ceremony was also organised during the event honouring esteemed faculty members Professor Garima Malik, Dr Khanindra Ch. Das and Dr Pooja Malik with the Best Researcher Awards for the academic year 2023-24. The award is a testament to their contribution towards academic research and excellence in their respective fields.

Inspired by its founder Late Basant Kumar Birla, BIMTECH pioneered innovative programs like PGDM, PGDM-International Business (IB), PGDM-Retail Management (RM), and PGDM-Insurance Business Management (IBM), nurturing individuals into global leaders. BIMTECH secures the 17th rank among the top private B-Schools in India, as per Business Today-MDRA Best B-Schools Ranking 2023. Also, BIMTECH is now AACSB accredited, joining the Ivy League of Top Globally Recognized B-Schools. Fostering a symbiotic relationship, the institute excels in management education, supported by its globally placed robust alumni network of over 7000 individuals.

