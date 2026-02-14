Bisleri International Partners with Edathala Gram Panchayat and Green Worms for Community-Led Waste Management Awareness Drive under 'Bottles for Change'

NewsVoir

Edathala (Kerala) [India], February 14: Bisleri International, India's leading packaged drinking water company has partnered with Edathala Grama Panchayat, and Green Worms Waste Management Private Limited for a door-to-door waste management and public awareness campaign. As part of Bisleri's Bottles for Change initiative, the campaign is being rolled out across wards of the panchayat with the objective of strengthening waste management practices and reinforcing mandatory segregation at source at the household level.

The initiative is also aligned with the Government of Kerala's Malinya Muktha Keralam (Waste-Free Kerala) mission which supports efforts to reduce pressure on public dumping sites and promote sustainable local waste management systems.

The campaign brings together the efforts of the local self-government, implementation partner Green Worms, and grassroots institutions including the Haritha Karma Sena and Kudumbashree units, who will lead field-level outreach and community engagement. Alongside the structured collection of plastic waste, the initiative places strong emphasis on sustained public interaction to encourage long-term behavioural change towards responsible waste disposal.

Speaking on the initiative, Mr. K. Ganesh, Director - Sustainability & Corporate Affairs, Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd., said, "Building sustainable waste management systems requires long-term engagement, strong partnerships and active community participation. Through Bottles for Change, Bisleri continue to work closely with local bodies and organisations to strengthen segregation at source and enable households to participate meaningfully in the circular economy. This collaboration with the Edathala Panchayat, partnering with them lays the foundation for sustained environmental impact driven by collective action."

Highlighting the long-term vision of the initiative, Mr Mohammed Jamsheer, Managing Director, Green Worms Waste Management stated, "Waste management is not merely a project; it is a culture. A clean Kerala can become a reality only when waste segregation becomes a habit in every household. By integrating CSR initiatives like Bisleri International's 'Bottles for Change' with the dedicated efforts of the Haritha Karma Sena, Kudumashree we can create sustainable and lasting social change. The progress seen in Edathala reflects the strength of this collaborative approach."

The campaign began with an orientation session for elected representatives and Haritha Karma Sena members. The session focused on the principles of the plastic circular economy, global best practices in waste segregation, and the role of community participation in strengthening decentralised waste management systems.

The week-long drive will sensitise households about source segregation of plastic reducing consumption, reusing, and recycling. The aim is to achieve measurable environmental outcomes, including large-scale collection of non-biodegradable waste and ensuring its diversion to recycling rather than landfills and oceans.

Through Bottles for Change, Bisleri International partners with urban local bodies, state governments, and implementation agencies across India to advance responsible plastic waste management. The initiative combines public awareness, capacity building, and on-ground infrastructure to create scalable, community-led solutions.

About Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd.

With a legacy of over 50 years, Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd has grown to become one of the largest premium beverage businesses in India. Being the makers of the country's largest-selling packaged drinking water, Bisleri follows a stringent process of 114 quality tests and a 10-stage purification. It remains true to its core value of providing consumers with pure, safe and healthy water.

Bisleri International has a strong presence with 128 operational plants and a robust distribution network of over 6,000 Distributors and 7,500 Distribution Trucks across India and UAE market. It offers a range of beverages that are produced for all occasions. Whether it is the promise of goodness, trust, and purity with Bisleri packaged drinking water, or a daily dose of health offered through Vedica Himalayan Spring Water. Besides, Bisleri International has ventured into fun-filled refreshments with a diverse range of carbonated drinks available in multiple flavours, such as Bisleri Limonata, Bisleri Rev, Bisleri Spyci Jeera, Bisleri Pop and Bisleri Soda. These Bisleri products are also available on the e-commerce platform - Bisleri@Doorstep. This D2C platform reassures customers that they will receive a safe and uninterrupted supply of their most trusted brand at their doorstep.

The core values of Bisleri International lie in yielding growth and embedding sustainability by being responsible in all aspects of the business. The organization has unveiled Sustainability 2.0 with Bisleri Greener Promise that focuses on creating greener future for all through implementing initiatives under the program of recycling, water conservation and sustainability. For more information on Bisleri International, our people, brands, and OSR initiatives, visit www.bisleri.com.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)