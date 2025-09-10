Blackhawk Network India Wins Top GCC Award 2025 at Prestigious GCC Workplace Awards

PRNewswire

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], September 10: Blackhawk Network India (BHN India), has been recognised with the prestigious 'Top GCC 2025' award at the GCC Workplace Awards 2025, organised by Zyoin Group.

The GCC Workplace Awards 2025 celebrate excellence among Global Capability Centres across India, recognising organisations and individuals who demonstrate outstanding performance, innovation, and workplace culture. The awards ceremony took place on July 11, 2025, bringing together industry leaders and executives from across the GCC ecosystem.

Top GCC Recognition Reflects Organisational Excellence

BHN's recognition as a Top GCC 2025 underscores the organisation's commitment to excellence across multiple dimensions--the team in India is both responsible for, and supports, the broadest set of BHN's products with cross-functional representation in Product Management, Engineering, Design, and operations.

BHN has consistently delivered value through its innovative approaches to business challenges and its ability to scale operations while maintaining high standards of quality. This commitment to workplace excellence is further validated by BHN's certification in India as a Great Place to Work® for the 4th consecutive year, reinforcing the company's dedication to fostering an exceptional employee experience.

"This recognition is a testament to our people, culture, and unwavering commitment to innovation," said Nik Sathe, CPTO, BHN. "It celebrates our collaborative spirit, strong leadership, and dedication to building a workplace that empowers talent and delivers meaningful global impact. Our commitment to our India centre is further demonstrated by our certification as a Great Place to Work® for the 4th consecutive year, thanks to our exceptional team."

About the GCC Workplace Awards 2025

The GCC Workplace Awards represents one of the most prestigious recognition programs for Global Capability Centres in India. The awards evaluate organisations across multiple categories, including operational excellence, innovation, workplace culture, and leadership effectiveness. The comprehensive evaluation process ensures that winners represent the best practices and highest standards within the GCC ecosystem.

India has emerged as a global hub for capability centres, with hundreds of multinational companies establishing strategic operations centers to leverage the country's talent pool, technological expertise, and cost advantages. The GCC Workplace Awards play a crucial role in recognising and celebrating organisations that set benchmarks for excellence in this rapidly growing sector.

Looking Forward

This recognition highlights BHN's leadership in the GCC space, demonstrating the company's commitment to fostering a culture of innovation, maintaining high operational standards, and contributing meaningfully to global business objectives.

"We are grateful to Zyoin Group for this incredible recognition and congratulate every member of the BHN India team for making this achievement possible," said Sathe. "Your passion, collaboration, and relentless pursuit of excellence continue to make BHN India a great place to work and grow."

The recognition comes at a time when Global Capability Centres are playing increasingly strategic roles within their parent organisations, moving beyond traditional support functions to become centres of innovation and business transformation.

About Blackhawk Network

Today, through BHN's single global platform, businesses of all kinds can tap into the world's largest network of branded payment solutions. BHN helps businesses grow revenue, increase loyalty, motivate and reward their teams, disburse funds and engage consumers. Branded payment solutions include the issuance and distribution of gift cards, e-gifts, corporate payouts and rewards, along with the technology to deliver these products in seamless, integrated ways. BHN's network spans the globe with more than 400,000 consumer touchpoints. Learn more at BHN.com.

