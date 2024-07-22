Blindwink Announces The Winners Of India Design Awards 2024 (8th Edition)

VMPL
New Delhi [India], July 22: Blindwink - India Design Awards 2024, honoured the creative brilliance of Architects & Interior Designers with Ar. Krishna Rao Jaisim & celebrity Amrita Rao as Chief Guest.
Listing The Winners:
1) Most Innovative Architecture & Designing For Commercial & Retail Projects In Chennai - F3 DESIGNS
2) Most Promising Functional & Aesthetic Home Interiors In Hyderabad - The Lotus Studio
3) Innovation & Craftsmanship For Creative Articulation Of Aesthetics & Functionality In Curating Luxury Spaces - Mokshetra Interiors
4) Globally Recognised Architecture & Design Firm For Ultra Luxury Residential, Retail & Hospitality Projects - Rashid Khan Architects Architecture + Design and FK- Enlighten Arch and Interior
5) Most Innovative Green Sustainable Architecture & Design For Luxury Residential & Retail Projects -- Metricchant Design Attributes Pvt Ltd
6) Luxury Interiors Curated With Exclusive Aesthetics, Functionality & Comfort For Residential Projects -- Yashas B R (Artyss Design Studio)
7) Internationally Acclaimed Iconic Ancient Indian Temple Architecture, Inlays & Stone Arts -- Dev Stone Art
8) Most Trusted Construction, Interior & Architecture Firm For Luxury Projects In Bangalore -- Showy Dream Home Solutions
9) Award Of Design Excellence In Real Estate -- Speed Infra Developers LLP
10) Best Innovative Business Platform In Infrastructure And Construction Industry -- Global Infrastructure Business Community - Pallavi Shekar
11) Most Innovative Brand Implementation, Graphics & Signage Company In India -- ONE AND ONLY BIZ
12) Best Emerging Exterior & Interior Home Design In Karnataka -- Shree Mahi Developers | Interiors
13) Best - Responsible and Sustainable Designs for Built-Environment Award -- Ar. Tejaswini Mistri-Kapoor (Inscapes Auroville)
14) Best Bespoke Luxury Interiors Designers For High End Turkey Key Projects In Bangalore -- MIS Interior
15) Outstanding Architectural Firm for Innovative Designs -- Studio For Eclectic Architecture India Pvt Ltd
16) Most Creative Home Decor & Designing Company In Bangalore -- Designs by Esha
17) Best Architect and Interior Design Firm For Hospitality Sector in Odisha -- Akash Architect & Associates
18) Best Bespoke Neoclassical Architecture & Designing For Hospitality / Restaurant Projects -- Ar.Sampada Gethe
19) Best Construction & Infrastructure Developers For Corporate & Commercial Projects In Bangalore - Meritus Infrastructure LLP
20) Best Aesthetics & Functional Interiors For Commercial Projects In Tamil Nadu -- Crown Infrastructure
21) Most Dynamic & Innovative Construction Company In Bangalore -- RKA Builders
22) Best Standout Timeless Architecture For Luxury Residential Projects In Telangana -- THE DESIGN
23) Most Promising and Trusted Designing And Turnkey Execution Firm In Surat - Roshan Patel
24) India's Top 10 Premium Door Manufacturers -- Truewood Door Industries
25) Most Trusted & Customized Human Centric Turnkey Interior Solutions Company In Bangalore -- HCD DREAM Interior Solutions Pvt Ltd
26) Most Elegant Personalized Designing For Luxury Residential Projects In Karnataka -- Umber Frame Studio
27) IMK Architects - Leading Multidisciplinary Architecture And Design Practice Specialising In Sustainable And Innovative Projects
28) Most Talented Interior Designers For Innovative Articulation of Aesthetics & Functionality In Luxury Space Designing -- Punam Ambekar Design Studio
29) India's Iconic Architecture & Design Firm 2024 -- Naren Kuwadekar & Associates
30) Most Promising Interior Designers In Hyderabad -- Arun Kumar Pemmasani (Combinations)
31) Architecture BRIO - Most Influential Names in Architecture and Design in the Indian subcontinent
32) Best Modern Architecture & Designing For Luxury Residential Projects In MP -- Dikshit Patel And Associates
33) Best Office/ Corporate Interiors In Pune -- Pranav Iyer (Ground 11)
34) Best Healthcare Project Designs In Pune -- Pranav Iyer (Ground 11)
35) Best Futuristic Architecture For Turnkey Projects In Tirupati District - N-Design
36) Best Luxury Residential Interiors In Pune -- Pranav Iyer (Ground 11)
37) Most Innovative & Diverse Young Architects -- HB YB Spaces
38) Highly Recommended Interior Design Studio In Hyderabad -- Space Edge Interiors
39) Best Bespoke Human-Centric Interior Designer 2024 -- ID. Komal Sanghavi Vasa (Gesamt Design)
40) Innovative Home Interiors Curated With Exclusive Designing & Space Optimisation For Luxury Apartments In Bangalore -- Adorn Spazio
41) Architecture & Interior Design Articulating Comfort, Aesthetics & Mindfulness -- Ar. Deepali Meni
42) Anupama Kundoo Architects - Internationally Renowned Architect, Author & Researcher
43) Best Renowned Social Entrepreneur For Rural Upliftment & Development -- Ashvinee Kumar (Yogbodhi Pvt Ltd)
44) Best Bespoke Premium Residential Interior Design Studio In Maharashtra -- RDS Design Studio
45) Most Distinct & Creative Retail & Commercial Projects Designers -- Om Vastu Consulting Center
46) Best Interior Designers For Turnkey Luxury Residential Projects In Chandigarh -- The 3P's - Interior Design Studio
47) Best Architect In Jaipur ( Residential & Commercial ) -- Ar. Sharad Kumar Sharma
48) Best Real Estate Builders, Developers & Constructions -- White Venture Infratech
49) Most Innovative Modern & Stylish Interior Designers In Jharkhand -- Deepak Kumar
50) Most Innovative & Artistic Luxury Home Interior Designers In Kolhapur District -- ID. Shraddha Satpute (Reflections Designers)
51) Most Promising Minimalist & Sustainable Architecture In Bangalore -- Tessera Architects
52) Best Bespoke Luxury Homes In Architecture & Interior Designing In India -- Ar. Karthik (SPADES)
53) Most Innovative Interior Designers In Tamil Nadu -- NK INTERIORS
