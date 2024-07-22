Blindwink Announces The Winners Of India Design Awards 2024 (8th Edition)

VMPL

New Delhi [India], July 22: Blindwink - India Design Awards 2024, honoured the creative brilliance of Architects & Interior Designers with Ar. Krishna Rao Jaisim & celebrity Amrita Rao as Chief Guest.

Listing The Winners:

1) Most Innovative Architecture & Designing For Commercial & Retail Projects In Chennai - F3 DESIGNS

2) Most Promising Functional & Aesthetic Home Interiors In Hyderabad - The Lotus Studio

3) Innovation & Craftsmanship For Creative Articulation Of Aesthetics & Functionality In Curating Luxury Spaces - Mokshetra Interiors

4) Globally Recognised Architecture & Design Firm For Ultra Luxury Residential, Retail & Hospitality Projects - Rashid Khan Architects Architecture + Design and FK- Enlighten Arch and Interior