BLUE unveils AI-first video analytics infrastructure, targets 10X revenue growth by FY30

VMPL

New Delhi [India], August 6: Bengaluru-headquartered AI startup BLUE (KGraph AI Solutions Pvt. Ltd.) today unveiled its AI-native enterprise video infrastructure platform, built on the world's first semantic codec for videos. Sematic codec is an AI driven compression technology that encodes the meaning (semantics) of the video data. Designed for organizations managing large-scale camera deployments, the platform transforms conventional CCTV infrastructure into a searchable, AI-ready data layer, reducing bandwidth consumption by up to 90%, lowering video storage costs by up to 10x, and cutting compute requirements for semantic video retrieval by 5-10x, resulting in up to 30-40% lower operational expenses. With enterprises increasingly looking to operationalize video data using AI, BLUE expects the launch to accelerate its growth trajectory and is targeting 10X revenue growth by FY30.

In its first six months, BLUE has achieved production deployments with leading conglomerates in India and the US, while piloting solutions in Africa and Sri Lanka. In India, its solutions have been deployed across enterprises including Britannia, Haldiram's, HPCL, CPRL (the McDonald's licensee for North and East India), and Mumbai Aviation Fuel Farm Facility Private Limited (MAFFFL), among others. The strong pace of adoption and positive customer response underscore the platform's early market traction.

The innovation comes at a time when statutory compliance mandates are driving a sharp increase in enterprise video recording, thereby growing demand for storage infrastructure, bandwidth, GPU compute, and energy efficiency. Industry estimates indicate that video storage accounts for 40-60% of the total surveillance lifecycle cost, while energy and cooling contribute another 10-20%. AI-enabled surveillance deployments can further increase infrastructure expenditure by 2-5x, depending on deployment scale and sophistication. Therefore, managing high-resolution, multi-site surveillance environments has become as much a networking and infrastructure challenge as a security one, placing increasing pressure on enterprise IT teams to balance performance, cost, governance, and compliance.

BLUE addresses these challenges by fundamentally redesigning the enterprise video infrastructure. Rather than treating CCTV footage as files that need to be stored, streamed and manually reviewed, the platform transforms video into a machine-queryable intelligence layer. Combining AI-native compression at source, AI-optimised streaming, intelligent semantic storage, Retrieval Augmented Generation (RAG)-enabled semantic indexing and an agent-first architecture, BLUE significantly reduces storage, bandwidth, and compute requirements while creating an interoperable AI-native video data lake that seamlessly integrates with enterprise security and operational workflows.

Commenting on the launch, Kunal Kislay, CEO, BLUE (KGraph AI Solutions Pvt. Ltd.) said, "Today, more than a billion CCTV cameras are deployed worldwide, yet the vast majority of video generated by these systems remains an untapped source of enterprise intelligence. We believe this represents one of the largest opportunities for AI to transform enterprise operations. What gives us immense pride is that this breakthrough has been built in India, for the world. To ensure transparency in our claims we have released a reproducible benchmarking against public CCTV video databases results convincingly proving the BLUE codec's superiority over compression mechanisms like H264 and H265, reinforcing the strength of India's research ecosystem in developing globally relevant AI innovations. As enterprise adoption of this solution accelerates, we believe BLUE is well positioned to support our ambition of achieving 10X revenue growth by FY30, making the BLUE semantic codec the defacto codec for CCTV cameras globally."

Mr. Pradeep V., Group Manager - IT, Britannia Industries Limited touched upon the versatility of the solution, saying "At Britannia, we are using BLUE vision AI solution for applications in manufacturing and warehouse operations. The compression technology within BLUE is helping us onboard hundreds of cameras across sites on a common platform."

Beyond infrastructure optimization, BLUE also addresses two strategic priorities for enterprises adopting AI at scale: data sovereignty and regulatory readiness. As organizations increasingly centralize surveillance data and build AI-driven operations, where critical video data is stored, processed and governed has become a key business consideration. Developed in India, BLUE is DPDP-aligned and enables enterprises to retain greater control over sensitive operational data while supporting evolving data governance, privacy and security requirements. By helping organizations process and operationalize video within a controlled enterprise environment, BLUE supports India's broader ambition to build indigenous AI capabilities and trusted digital infrastructure.

About BLUE (KGraph AI Solutions Pvt. Ltd.): Founded in 2023 and headquartered in Bengaluru, KGraph AI Solutions is an enterprise video-intelligence company building AI-native infrastructure for large-scale video and multimodal data. The company focuses on environments where CCTV usage is extensive, including warehouses, retail stores, quick service restaurants, logistics hubs, manufacturing facilities and public infrastructure, amongst others. Its flagship platform, BLUE, is an AI-native video data lake that combines semantic compression with domain-specific AI agents, enabling organizations to transform CCTV and operational footage into compressed, searchable and actionable intelligence for multiple use cases across operations, compliance and decision-making.

Website link: https://myblue.ai/

Media Contact: Sweta Mohanty | Adfactors PR | 8884440163 | sweta.mohanty@adfactorspr.com

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