BMW Motorrad India to raise prices. Increase of up to 2.5% from 01 January 2025

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], November 29: BMW Motorrad India will increase prices by up to 2.5% across the model range. The new prices will be effective from 01 January 2025 onwards.

The strategic price corrections are driven by rising overall input costs and inflation pressures. The decision will support in ensuring profitability and high standards of BMW Motorrad excellence in terms of quality, performance and brand experience.

BMW Motorrad officially started its operations as a part of the Indian subsidiary of BMW Group in April 2017. Today, the highly successful brand has the one of the widest portfolios of premium motorcycles and scooters in the country.

'Made in India for the World', BMW G 310 R, BMW G 310 GS, BMW G 310 RR and the all-electric BMW CE 02 have been developed in Munich, Germany by BMW Motorrad and are locally produced by cooperation partner TVS Motor Company in Hosur, India.

BMW Motorrad offers an exciting range of highly exhilarating motorcycles as Completely Built Up units including: M - BMW M 1000 RR, BMW M 1000 XR, BMW M 1000 R; Adventure - BMW R 1300 GS, BMW F 900 GS, BMW F 900 GSA; Sport - BMW S 1000 RR, BMW S 1000 XR, BMW F 900 XR; Roadster - BMW S 1000 R; Heritage - BMW R 18 Transcontinental, BMW R 12, BMW R 12 nine T; Tour - BMW R 1250 RT, BMW K 1600 B, BMW K 1600 GTL, BMW K 1600 GA; Urban Mobility - BMW C 400 GT and all-electric BMW CE 04.

To enable customers to own BMW Motorrad motorcycles of their choice, BMW India Financial Services offers flexible and hassle-free financing solutions that can be tailor made. It also offers rider gear and accessories financing, to ensure that customers are fully equipped for all riding experiences.

For complete peace of mind, all BMW Motorrad bikes come with a standard warranty for 'three years, unlimited kilometers', with an option to extend the warranty to fourth and fifth year. Road-Side Assistance, a 24x7 365 days package further ensures prompt services in case of breakdown and towing situations.

