Bowlers from Allana Unveils Nutrimax: A New Range of Dog Food

BusinessWire India

Kochi (Kerala) [India], April 29: Bowlers® from Allana, a trusted brand in pet health, today announced the unveiling of Nutrimax, a revolutionary new range of dog food. The unveiling took place at the prestigious World Small Animal Veterinary Association (WSAVA) conference held at the Adlux Convention Centre, Kochi. The product was launched by leading veterinarians from across India in presence of Mr. A Raghavendra Rao, CEO, Pet Foods, Allana and top company officials.

Nutrimax from the house of Allana addresses the burgeoning demand for high-quality, affordable dog nutrition solutions. This innovative line caters to pet owners who prioritize complete and balanced nutrition for their furry companions, without compromising on quality. Allana has set up Asia's largest, state-of-the-art pet-food manufacturing facility with an investment of Rs. 200 crore in Zaheerabad, Telangana. It has a capacity of 10 tonne/hour plant, to make extruded dry dog and cat food.

With Nutrimax, Bowlers® from Allana aims to bridge the gap in the dog food market by offering premium-quality ingredients at an accessible price point. This initiative is designed to meet the needs of a large segment of pet owners who seek value for their money without sacrificing the health and well-being of their beloved pets.

Mr. A Raghavendra Rao, CEO, Pet Foods, Allana, said, "Pet adoption is on a rise across the globe, including India. It has, therefore, become imperative for pet parents and vets to have access to solutions that address pet care needs. Nutrimax offers affordable dog food solutions which is a unique offering in the pet healthcare segment. The launch of Nutrimax represents our dedication to expanding our offerings and catering to a wider audience of pet owners who deserve the best for their furry friends."

With over 550 veterinarians in attendance, including delegates from across the nation and internationally, WSAVA serves as the perfect platform to introduce Nutrimax to the global veterinary community.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)