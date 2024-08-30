Breakthrough in Stroke Care, SAMAY by Artemis Hospitals to Transform Treatment and Save Lives

VMPL Gurugram (Haryana) [India], August 30: Stroke is the second commonest cause of death in India. About 1,85,000 strokes occur every year in India with nearly one stroke every 40 seconds and one stroke death every 4 minutes, says an article published by news agency in 2023. The report also mention that India bore the maximum burden of stroke with 68.6 per cent incidence of stroke, 70.9 per cent stroke deaths and 77.7 per cent disability-adjusted life years (DALYs) lost. In another report published in the Lancet Neurology journal (ICMR Release), Stroke, a highly preventable and treatable condition, could lead to nearly 10 million deaths annually by 2050. This projection comes from the collaborative effort of the World Stroke Organization and the Lancet Neurology Commission under which four studies have been published. The report underscores that stroke deaths are expected to surge from 6.6 million in 2020 to a daunting 9.7 million by 2050.

To redefine India's stroke emergency, Artemis Hospitals has unveiled a new program, SAMAY - Stroke, Acting Within, Minutes, Adds to, Years during a meet here today at the hospital premises. The program promises to revolutionize stroke care and tackle India's growing crisis. SAMAY, signifies a major leap forward in acute stroke care and underscores Artemis Hospitals' dedication to advancing medical services and enhancing patient outcomes.

Present at the event were Dr Sumit Singh (Chief of Neurology & Stroke Services), Dr. Aditya Gupta (Chairperson - Neurosurgery & CNS Radiosurgery & Co-Chief - Cyberknife Centre), Dr. S.K Rajan (Chief - Neuro Spine Surgery & Additional Director - Neurosurgery), Dr. Tariq Matin ( Chief & Director of Neuro-intervention ) & Dr Saurabh Anand (Chief of Neuroanaesthesia & Neuro Critical Care)

Talking about the initiative, Dr Devlina Chakravarty, MD, Artemis Hospitals, said, "Our goal with SAMAY is to ensure that every stroke patient receives immediate and specialized care, With this we are taking our Neuroscience Center of Excellence to newer heights because we are committed to addressing critical challenges in stroke care. Despite advancements, many patients face delays due to insufficient awareness, limited access to healthcare facilities, and inefficiencies in emergency responses. With one stroke death occurring every 4 minutes in India, the need for immediate action is paramount.

Time is critical when it comes to stroke treatment, and SAMAY will significantly enhance our ability to act swiftly and effectively, thus improving survival rates and outcomes, she added

The program's slogan, "#TimeIsBrain" is more than a slogan; it represents the urgency required to effectively address strokes. The public is encouraged to recognize the F.A.S.T. acronym--Face Dropping, Arm Weakness, Speech Difficulty, Time to call Helpline--to facilitate quick response and intervention.

According to the doctors present at the event "With SAMAY, we are setting a new benchmark in stroke management. By combining advanced technology with round-the-clock availability of intervention stroke neurologists, we are not just treating strokes; we are reshaping the way stroke care is delivered in India."

As discussed during the conference, SAMAY offers a comprehensive approach to acute stroke management with its 24x7 integrated pathway, featuring dedicated stroke specialists for rapid response. The center boasts state-of-the-art infrastructure, including the latest Bi-Plane DSA with 3D and Angio CT technology. As one of India's leading high-volume neuro-intervention centers, SAMAY is equipped to handle a significant number of neuro-intervention cases. Additionally, it provides round-the-clock expertise through specialized stroke neurologists and a cutting-edge neuro-critical care setup, ensuring optimal care at all times.

During the conference, the panel of esteemed neuro specialist's team at Artemis highlighted the significance of teamwork in neurosciences, showcasing a spectrum of services, intriguing case studies, and the innovative SAMAY approach. They collectively stressed that SAMAY represents a transformative shift in stroke care, aiming to set a new standard in combating this pressing health issue.

Artemis Hospitals emphasizes the need for improved public awareness, enhanced healthcare access, and better training for healthcare professionals and developing robust data collection systems are essential for effective stroke management.

