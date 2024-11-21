Building Global Resilience: A Call to Action by Dr. Walter L. Christman Released on UN Tolerance Day

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 21: Dr. Walter L. Christman, Chairman of the Global Challenges Forum (GCF) Foundation, unveiled his pivotal new work, Building Global Resilience: A Call to Action, on November 16, 2024. The book launch coincided with the United Nations' International Day for Tolerance.

The visionary initiative was to build a sustainable, resilient future by empowering one million youth leaders globally through the 1M2030 Project. This event, set on, marks a major milestone in fostering a new era of resilience and collaboration led by youth worldwide.

India, known for its rich legacy in youth empowerment and social innovation, provides an ideal platform for introducing the 1M2030 Project. With the recent establishment of GCF India as a Charitable Trust in Delhi, Mumbai is poised to become a focal point in this movement, drawing support from prominent figures across business, real estate, academia, and civil society.

The book was launched at the hands of Chief Guest Nayan Patel, the Hon'ble Counsel General of Tanzania, Vice President of Homeopathy College, Guest of Honour Dr Sundeep Waslekar, and President of the Strategic Foresight Group, who were also the keynote speakers. The august audience was also briefed on the Indian Government's initiatives by Advocate Ameet Mehta, Managing Partner Solicis Lex Advisory, who gave insights on current initiatives. Adv Sumit Chander, President of GCF India Chapter from Delhi, gave perceptions of corporates towards such initiatives. Dr. Beatrice Bressan, CEO of GCF, gave the global perspective and online presentation crucial to building social bonding, impact finance, social value investing, and skilling for global citizenship. It was also a privilege to hear Professor William Eimicke, Professor of Practice in International and Public Affairs and the founding director of the Picker Center for Executive Education of Columbia University's School of International and Public Affairs.

