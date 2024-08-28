Businesses Come Together to Launch The Godavari Initiative for Sustainability and Betterment of Godavari Basin

BusinessWire India Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 28: The Godavari Initiative (TGI) a multi-stakeholder collaborative platform was launched in Mumbai by Mukesh Kumar Sinha, Chairman, Godavari River Management Board (GRMB) to address critical challenges related to the health of Upper Godavari River basin. With Diageo India as the founding partner, the initiative is supported by GSK, Hinduja Group, Alliance for Water Stewardship, CSRBOX and a few more organisations. The project aims to create a resilient and thriving ecosystem which balances community well-being with ecological integrity while ensuring water security. The initiative, spread across 55,350 sq. kms of catchment area, will benefit 23 million people across 9 districts in the state of Maharashtra. In addition, technologies such as data and analytics, geospatial mapping will help in shaping strategies and monitor progress for adaptive and basin-focused project interventions.

The launch event garnered significant interest, drawing sustainability leaders from over 35 corporations and key government officials, including representatives from the Water Resources Department and District Officers of Nashik, Aurangabad, and other critical basin districts.

To ensure effective on-ground implementation and data-driven decision-making, TGI is establishing a Fellowship program. This initiative will place expert fellows in each district to serve as the backbone of the project.

The project will be driven by the TGI secretariat based out of Mumbai. The Godavari Initiative's structure has been designed to ensure effective collaboration and impactful outcomes in water sustainability. It includes an Advisory Board for strategic guidance, a TGI Secretariat for seamless operations, a Steering Committee for oversight and direction, and Working Groups focused on conservation, research, education, and community empowerment. The initiative will focus on five key pillars:

* Nirmal Godavari: Promoting conservation and protection through Nature-Based Solutions

* Aviral Godavari: Encouraging sustainable practices for the protection of biodiversity

* Gyan Godavari: Promoting education, capacity building, and research along with development for sustainable solutions.

* Jan Godavari: Building environmental consciousness through engagement, awareness, advocacy and communication.

* Arth Godavari: Empowering through economic freedom, igniting entrepreneurship and fostering sustainable livelihoods by driving prosperity.

Hina Nagarajan, MD & CEO, Diageo India said, "We are delighted to be the founding partner for The Godavari initiative to drive collective action to address the broader systemic water risks in water-stressed basins. This initiative is a step forward in preserving water for life, a key priority under our Society 2030: Spirit of Progress Plan and in line with UN's Sustainable Development Goals. Such partnerships are key to achieving a net positive water impact and we look forward to collaborating with corporates, government agencies and civil society organisations on this initiative."

Rozina Rupani, Lead - The Godavari Initiative said, "Under TGI, we are essentially shaping a collective call to action. In the face of a rapidly warming planet and expanding water-stressed areas, it is imperative to weave together diverse streams of resources, expertise, and the commitment of key stakeholders to address the health of a very crucial river ecosystem in India."

