SRH vs PBKS LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2025: SRH looking to bounce back at home, Toss at 7 PM IST
Hyderabad will be looking to bounce back at home tonight as Punjab look to continue their good form this season.
Shashwat Nishant Mumbai
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) return to their home turf at Uppal in desperate search of a turnaround, having suffered four back-to-back defeats in IPL 2025. Their upcoming clash sees them face off against a confident Punjab Kings (PBKS) unit, who have registered three wins in their first four games and appear to be gaining momentum with each outing.
Despite starting the season with explosive performances, SRH’s aggressive, risk-heavy batting strategy has backfired in recent matches. The struggles have been further intensified by an inconsistent bowling attack that has failed to defend totals or apply pressure.
In contrast, Punjab Kings have been quietly efficient, delivering strong team performances without depending solely on marquee players. Led by Shreyas Iyer, PBKS look balanced and dangerous — and they’ll be keen to exploit Hyderabad’s vulnerabilities.
With SRH eager to snap their losing streak and PBKS aiming to solidify their top-table credentials, fans can expect an electrifying contest under the lights in Hyderabad.
IPL 2025: SRH vs PBKS Playing 11
Sunrisers Hyderabad playing 11 (probable): Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Kamindu Mendis, Heinrich Klaasen (w), Aniket Verma, Pat Cummins (c), Zeeshan Ansari, Jaydev Unadkat, and Mohammed Shami.
Punjab Kings playing 11 (probable): Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh (w), Shreyas Iyer (c), Marcus Stoinis, Nehal Wadhera, Glenn Maxwell, Shashank Singh, Marco Jansen, Arshdeep Singh, Lockie Ferguson, and Yuzvendra Chahal.
SRH vs PBKS IPL 2025 LIVE TOSS: The coin toss between Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Pat Cummins and Punjab Kings skipper Shreyas Iyer will take place at 7 PM IST today.
SRH vs PBKS IPL 2025 LIVE telecast:
The live telecast for the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings IPL match will be available on the Star Sports network. Star Sports 1 HD/SD will live telecast SRH vs PBKS match with English commentary
SRH vs PBKS IPL 2025 LIVE streaming:
The live streaming for the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings IPL match will be available on the JioHotstar app.
6:27 PM
IPL 2025 | SRH vs PBKS LIVE UPDATES: Punjab riding high on confidence!
Punjab have had a good start this season and would be looking forward to take advantage of the SRH's poor form as well.
6:17 PM
IPL 2025 | SRH vs PBKS LIVE UPDATES: Pat Cummins and co. look to bounce back at home!
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the IPL 2025 match between SRH and PBKS in Hyderabad. Pat Cummins' side are looking to bounce back at home in search of their 2nd win this season. Action to begin at 7:30 PM IST
First Published: Apr 12 2025 | 6:15 PM IST