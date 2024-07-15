Canarys Automations Ltd Achieves Remarkable Success with 'Embrace Shift-Left Security for DevSecOps Success' Tech Event

PRNewswire

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], July 15: Following the resounding success of its event in Mumbai, Canarys Automations Limited (NSE: CANARYS), a prominent leader in DevOps consulting with over 20 years of expertise, proudly announces the impactful outcomes of its recent event, 'Embrace Shift-Left Security for DevSecOps Success', held at the Hyatt Regency Pune.

In an increasingly dynamic digital environment, ensuring robust software security from inception is not merely advantageous but imperative. Canarys Automations continues to spearhead this initiative through its dedicated focus on DevSecOps, advocating for the integration of security practices early in the software development lifecycle. This strategic approach empowers organizations to fortify their security posture, diminish vulnerabilities, and uphold regulatory compliance standards effectively.

Success Stories and Impact

Highlighting the event's impact, Canarys shared a notable success story involving a major financial institution. By embracing Canarys' DevSecOps methodologies, the institution achieved a remarkable 40% reduction in security incidents, coupled with substantial advancements in regulatory compliance -- an exemplar of DevSecOps' transformative potential.

Keynote Address Insights

Nagaraj Bhairaji, VP of DevOps Consulting Business at Canarys, emphasized the pivotal role of shifting security left in software development. He underscored Canarys' evolution from DevOps to DevSecOps, instilling a security-first mindset across the entire development lifecycle -- from conceptualization to deployment. Bhairaji elucidated on how enterprises can seamlessly integrate the agility of DevOps practices with the comprehensive security assurance provided by DevSecOps.

Event Highlights:

* Tailored for Decision-makers: The event catered to both technical and business leaders, providing strategic insights into the pivotal role of DevSecOps in fostering secure and efficient software delivery.

* Driving Transformation: Participants gained profound insights into how DevSecOps accelerates organizational growth by ensuring resilient and compliant software solutions.

* Fuelling Innovation: Attendees explored how Canarys' DevSecOps approach empowers teams to innovate confidently, facilitating the development of secure and sophisticated applications.

* Industry Networking: Leaders and experts from across sectors engaged in insightful discussions, fostering collaboration and knowledge exchange on DevSecOps best practices.

Speaker Expertise:

* Selza Carmel Noronha, VP Solutions Sales

* Nagaraj Bhairaji, VP DevOps Consulting Business

* Sriramdas Balaji, Azure DevOps Technical Consultant

* Aniruddha Jere, Senior Technical Consultant

Canarys' Proven Track Record:

Canarys Automations is recognized as a Microsoft Solutions Partner for Digital & App Innovation, GitHub Verified Partner, GitLab Certified Professional Services Partner (PSP), and Atlassian Silver Solution Partner. With a robust portfolio spanning 1000+ customers across India, APAC, and the USA, Canarys specializes in implementing DevOps & DevSecOps solutions using leading platforms such as GitLab, GitHub, Azure DevOps, and Kubernetes.

About Canarys Automations:

With over three decades of industry experience, Canarys Automations is committed to enabling digital transformation through tailored software solutions in Digital DevOps. With a dedicated team of 500+ technology professionals, Canarys delivers innovative solutions that cater to diverse client needs.

For more information, please visit www.ecanarys.com.

