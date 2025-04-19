Saturday, April 19, 2025 | 10:24 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
IPL 2025: MI vs CSK Playing 11, impact sub, live toss time, streaming

IPL 2025: MI vs CSK Playing 11, impact sub, live toss time, streaming

CSK find themselves in the lower half of the standings, making this fixture a potential turning point in their campaign as the race for the playoffs intensifies.

MI vs CSK

MI vs CSK

Shashwat Nishant Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 19 2025 | 10:22 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are set to lock horns in a high-stakes encounter in Match 38 of the IPL 2025. The clash will take place on Sunday, April 20, at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
 
With both sides struggling to find consistent form this season, the upcoming match holds significant importance. MI, currently placed seventh on the points table, have managed just three victories in their seven outings so far. Meanwhile, CSK also find themselves in the lower half of the standings, making this fixture a potential turning point in their campaign as the race for the playoffs intensifies. 
 
 
IPL 2025: MI vs CSK playing 11

MI playing 11 (probable): Ryan Rickelton (WK), Rohit Sharma, Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (C), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah 
 
Impact Player – Vignesh Puthur
 
CSK playing 11 (probable): Shaik Rasheed, Rachin Ravindra, Rahul Tripathi, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (C and WK), Vijay Shankar, Jamie Overton, Anshul Kamboj, Khaleel Ahmed, Noor Ahmad, Matheesha Pathirana
 
Impact Player – Shivam Dube
 
MI vs CSK head-to-head in Indian Premier League 
 
Total Matches: 38
MI won: 20
CSK won: 18
No result: 0
 
Squads of both teams
 
Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton(w), Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Karn Sharma, Corbin Bosch, Ashwani Kumar, Raj Bawa, Robin Minz, Reece Topley, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Krishnan Shrijith, Arjun Tendulkar, Bevon Jacobs, Satyanarayana Raju, Vignesh Puthur
 
Chennai Super Kings: Rachin Ravindra, Devon Conway, Rahul Tripathi, Vijay Shankar, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Ravichandran Ashwin, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Khaleel Ahmed, Deepak Hooda, Matheesha Pathirana, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shaik Rasheed, Jamie Overton, Shreyas Gopal, Sam Curran, Mukesh Choudhary, Nathan Ellis, Dewald Brevis, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Andre Siddarth C, Vansh Bedi
 
IPL 2025 match on April 20: Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings live toss, MI vs CSK telecast, and Mumbai vs Chennai live streaming details
 
Which teams will clash on April 20 (Sunday) in IPL 2025?
 
Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings will clash in IPL 2025 on April 20 (Sunday).
 
What is the venue of the Mumbai vs Chennai IPL 2025 match?
Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium will host the IPL 2025 match between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings on April 20th.
 
When will the live toss for the MI vs CSK take place?
The live toss for the MI vs CSK cricket match will take place at 7:00 PM IST on April 20, while the match is set to begin at 7:30 PM IST.
 
Which TV channels will live telecast the Mumbai vs Chennai IPL 2025 match?
The Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings match live telecast will be available on Star Sports Network's Star Sports 1 HD/SD with English commentary.
 
How to watch the live streaming of today’s MI vs CSK IPL 2025 match in India?
Jio Hotstar app and website will provide the live streaming of the MI vs CSK match

First Published: Apr 19 2025 | 10:22 PM IST

