IPL 2025: MI vs CSK pitch report, highest score, stats at Wankhede Stadium

The Mumbai Indians are set to host the Chennai Super Kings at the iconic Wankhede Stadium this Sunday in what promises to be another thrilling chapter of the IPL’s fiercest rivalry. Known as the 'Clasico' of the tournament, this clash features the two most decorated teams in IPL history. However, the 2025 season hasn’t been kind to either side.
Mumbai currently sit in seventh place with six points from seven matches, while Chennai occupy the bottom spot with just four points from the same number of games. That said, both teams are coming off crucial victories and will be eager to build on that momentum in this high-stakes encounter.
Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai: Pitch report for MI vs CSK IPL 2025
The last time Mumbai Indians played at the Wankhede, they comfortably crossed the 200-run mark in their win against the Lucknow Super Giants. As they gear up to face Chennai Super Kings, MI will be hoping to once again capitalize on the batting-friendly conditions of their home ground.
Also Read
VENUE – WANKHEDE STADIUM, MUMBAI (IN IPL SINCE 2024)
• Matches - 10, Bat 1st Won – 5, Bat 2nd Won – 5
• Avg 1st Inns score – 182/7
• Lowest Total Defended – 169, Highest Target Chased – 197
• 200+ Totals: 6 times in 10 matches | Sixes Per Match - 18
• Pace: Overs% - 72, Wkts – 94, Avg – 28.4, Eco – 9.8, SR – 17.3
Spin: Overs% - 28, Wkts – 31, Avg – 27, Eco – 8.1, SR – 20.0
Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai: IPL T20 stats
|Wankhede Stadium stats
|Category
|Stat
|Details
|Matches Played
|119
|Matches Won Batting First
|55 (46.22%)
|Matches Won Batting Second
|64 (53.78%)
|Matches Won Winning Toss
|62 (52.10%)
|Matches Won Losing Toss
|57 (47.90%)
|Matches with No Result
|0 (0.00%)
|Highest Individual Innings
|133*
|AB de Villiers (RCB) vs MI on 10/05/2015
|Best Bowling Figures
|5/18
|Harbhajan Singh (MI) vs CSK on 22/04/2011
|P W H de Silva (RCB) vs SRH on 08/05/2022
|Highest Team Innings
|235/1
|RCB vs MI on 10/05/2015
|Lowest Team Innings
|67
|KKR vs MI on 16/05/2008
|Highest Run Chase Achieved
|214/4
|MI vs RR on 30/04/2023
|Average Runs per Wicket
|27.27
|Average Runs per Over
|8.57
|Average Score Batting First
|170.06
Recent match at Wankhede Stadium
The recent match at the Wankhede Stadium saw the hosts register a 4-wicket victory against Sunrisers Hyderabad on the night in Mumbai.