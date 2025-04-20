Sunday, April 20, 2025 | 12:59 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
IPL 2025: MI vs CSK pitch report, highest score, stats at Wankhede Stadium

As they gear up to face Chennai Super Kings, MI will be hoping to once again capitalize on the batting-friendly conditions of their home ground.

Shashwat Nishant Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 20 2025 | 12:48 PM IST

The Mumbai Indians are set to host the Chennai Super Kings at the iconic Wankhede Stadium this Sunday in what promises to be another thrilling chapter of the IPL’s fiercest rivalry. Known as the 'Clasico' of the tournament, this clash features the two most decorated teams in IPL history. However, the 2025 season hasn’t been kind to either side. 
 
Mumbai currently sit in seventh place with six points from seven matches, while Chennai occupy the bottom spot with just four points from the same number of games. That said, both teams are coming off crucial victories and will be eager to build on that momentum in this high-stakes encounter.
 
 
Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai: Pitch report for MI vs CSK IPL 2025
 
The last time Mumbai Indians played at the Wankhede, they comfortably crossed the 200-run mark in their win against the Lucknow Super Giants. As they gear up to face Chennai Super Kings, MI will be hoping to once again capitalize on the batting-friendly conditions of their home ground. 

VENUE – WANKHEDE STADIUM, MUMBAI (IN IPL SINCE 2024) 
    • Matches - 10, Bat 1st Won – 5, Bat 2nd Won – 5
    • Avg 1st Inns score – 182/7
    • Lowest Total Defended – 169, Highest Target Chased – 197
    • 200+ Totals: 6 times in 10 matches | Sixes Per Match - 18
    • Pace: Overs% - 72, Wkts – 94, Avg – 28.4, Eco – 9.8, SR – 17.3
      Spin: Overs% - 28, Wkts – 31, Avg – 27, Eco – 8.1, SR – 20.0
 
 Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai: IPL T20 stats
 
Wankhede Stadium stats
Category Stat Details
Matches Played 119  
Matches Won Batting First 55 (46.22%)  
Matches Won Batting Second 64 (53.78%)  
Matches Won Winning Toss 62 (52.10%)  
Matches Won Losing Toss 57 (47.90%)  
Matches with No Result 0 (0.00%)  
Highest Individual Innings 133* AB de Villiers (RCB) vs MI on 10/05/2015
Best Bowling Figures 5/18 Harbhajan Singh (MI) vs CSK on 22/04/2011
    P W H de Silva (RCB) vs SRH on 08/05/2022
Highest Team Innings 235/1 RCB vs MI on 10/05/2015
Lowest Team Innings 67 KKR vs MI on 16/05/2008
Highest Run Chase Achieved 214/4 MI vs RR on 30/04/2023
Average Runs per Wicket 27.27  
Average Runs per Over 8.57  
Average Score Batting First 170.06  
 
Recent match at Wankhede Stadium
 
The recent match at the Wankhede Stadium saw the hosts register a 4-wicket victory against Sunrisers Hyderabad on the night in Mumbai.
   

Topics : Indian Premier League Mumbai Indians Chennai Super Kings

First Published: Apr 20 2025 | 12:48 PM IST

