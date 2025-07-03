Carbon Clean accelerates carbon capture with launch of Global Innovation Centre in India

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 3: Carbon Clean, a global leader in revolutionising carbon capture solutions, today announced the official opening of its new Global Innovation Centre (GIC) in Navi Mumbai, India. The GIC will be one of the world's largest dedicated carbon capture research facilities, spanning 77,121 square feet and housing two carbon capture plants alongside state-of-the-art laboratories for solvent development, analysis, and testing. It will serve as a hub for research, innovation, and technology demonstration.

Carbon Clean has invested in the development of the GIC, which will house its latest technologies and an expert workforce of over 100 people, with capacity to expand to 350 employees. The Centre will support Carbon Clean's continued global growth and provide world-leading capabilities in carbon capture, utilisation and storage (CCUS) research, accelerating the development activities and deployment of next-generation carbon capture technologies.

The Centre was inaugurated by Ms Ajita Hathlia, Deputy Director, Trade and UK Exports, South Asia, alongside senior investors, strategic partners, Carbon Clean's international Board, and other industry leaders.

The GIC represents a significant milestone in Carbon Clean's mission to decarbonise hard-to-abate industries. The facility will play a critical role in scaling up deployment of CycloneCC, the company's breakthrough modular, space-efficient carbon capture technology. CycloneCC offers a cost-effective and scalable decarbonisation pathway for hard-to-abate emitters.

Aniruddha Sharma, Chair and CEO of Carbon Clean , said:

"Continued investment in innovation and R & D is central to Carbon Clean's growth strategy. The GIC will be a game-changer in scaling our technology and accelerating the development of next-generation carbon capture solutions. As a UK-headquartered company founded in India, this investment underscores the economic and industrial opportunities CCUS offers both countries. It also reflects our global commitment to tackling the complex challenge of industrial decarbonisation at scale. With pilot partnerships already underway in India we are well positioned to progress rapidly from demonstration to large-scale deployment, helping industries remain competitive as regulations such as the EU and UK Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanisms come into force."

Harjinder Kang, His Majesty's Trade Commissioner to South Asia and British Deputy High Commissioner to Western India, said:

"Congratulations to Carbon Clean for the inauguration of their Global Innovation Centre in India, marking a significant milestone in the UK-India collaboration in the clean growth sector. The UK Government's sustained support has been instrumental in Carbon Clean's growth journey, backed by a collective value of £5 million in grants that helped promote the company's promising technology in 2012, 2015 and 2018. These grants have been complemented by continued HMG representations, including through the visit of HRH The Prince of Wales to their demonstration unit in Glasgow during COP26, UK Ministerial attendance at the opening of their US headquarters in 2023, and recently with the invitation to join the CCUS Council. My team and I stand ready to support innovative UK companies like Carbon Clean as they build their business in India."

With more than 2.8 million operational hours across its technology portfolio, Carbon Clean continues to lead in innovation and performance. The launch of the GIC further reinforces its commitment to India, where Carbon Clean has pilot partnerships already underway with BHP and JSW, NTPC and Tata Steel. It also builds on the growing momentum behind CCUS in the country, where a national CCUS mission is expected to be announced in the coming months.

About Carbon Clean

Carbon Clean is a leader in revolutionising carbon capture solutions for hard-to-abate industries including cement, steel, refineries, and energy from waste. The company's patented technology significantly reduces the costs of carbon capture when compared to conventional solutions.

Carbon Clean has over 15 years of experience in designing, building, and operating industrial carbon capture systems and it has 50 technology references around the world. The company is an innovation leader in the CCUS market, with over 110 active patent assets across 18 patent families covering 30 countries, and has developed a modular technology, CycloneCC, that is vital for scaling industrial carbon capture deployment to achieve global net zero targets.

Headquartered in the UK and with offices in the US, Canada and India, the company has received funding and grant support from the British and US governments and has established partnerships with industry leaders including Chevron and Cemex. It is also an investor in the Swedish eFuel development company, Liquid Wind.

For further information: www.carbonclean.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2723849/Carbon_Clean_Global_Innovation_Centre_1.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2723848/Carbon_Clean_Global_Innovation_Centre_2.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2723667/Carbon_Clean_Logo.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)