Cardiac Specialists at S.L. Raheja Hospital, Mahim Perform India's First Aortic Valve Replacement with a Revolutionary Valve, Enabling Doubled Valve Longevity

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 5: In a landmark development for cardiac care in India, specialists at S.L. Raheja Hospital, Mahim - A Fortis Associate, have successfully performed Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) using the next-generation Resilia valve for the first time in the country, providing patients with unprecedented long-term benefits & is used in high-risk scenarios.

The procedure was carried out by Dr. Haresh Mehta (Dir. Interventional Cardiology & Structural Heart Interventions), and Consultants for Interventional Cardiology, Dr. Kayan Sioda and Dr. Raghav Nagpal, on a 73-year-old male patient with severe Aortic Stenosis (weak heart), severe Biventricular Failure and Acute Renal Failure requiring Dialysis. With a predicted 55% surgical mortality risk (STS score), a conventional open-heart surgery was a challenge. In this high-risk scenario, the hospital successfully implanted the revolutionary new valve in a minimally invasive technique that did not require opening the chest.

Traditionally, valves used in TAVR tend to degenerate within 8 to 10 years, necessitating further interventions. However, the newly introduced valve is designed to last for 20-22 years, nearly doubling the longevity compared to existing options. This advancement marks a significant shift in patient outcomes, reducing the likelihood of repeat surgeries and ensuring a longer, healthier and improved quality of life for patients.

Speaking about the achievement, Dr. Haresh Mehta, Director - Interventional Cardiology and Structural Heart Interventions, S.L. Raheja Hospital, Mahim - A Fortis Associate, said, "This case highlights the critical combination of advanced technology and teamwork in treating critically ill patients who otherwise have very limited treatment options. The new valve changes the future for patients by offering durability and long-term outcomes like never before. By successfully performing this procedure, we have once again pushed the boundaries of cardiac care in India and offered hope to patients who were previously considered untreatable."

"While TAVI has been widely undertaken traditionally since many years, this advancement will help patients live a longer and more fulfilling life without the anxiety of repeat interventions for at least two decades," added Consultant - Interventional Cardiology, Dr. Kayan Siodia.

The patient who came in with complaints of breathlessness was showing no improvement with ongoing medications, but is now recovering well, and is scheduled to get discharged in 24 hours. The doctors have confirmed that no special post-surgical care beyond routine recovery is required for this procedure.

Commenting on this milestone, Dr. Kunal Punamiya, CEO of S.L. Raheja Hospital, Mahim - A Fortis Associate shared, "This achievement is a testament to the relentless dedication of our medical team and the trust our patients place in us. Adopting this cutting-edge technology reflects our commitment to elevating healthcare standards and ensuring every patient receives the best possible chance at a healthier future."

This milestone positions S.L. Raheja Hospital, Mahim - A Fortis Associate at the forefront of advanced cardiac interventions in India, reaffirming its commitment to bringing the latest innovations in global healthcare to Indian patients.

