Ceinsys Tech Limited and Autodesk Host Exclusive Event: "Transformations Through Innovation in AEC Technology" in Mumbai

VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 25: Ceinsys Tech Limited, a leading innovator in geospatial and engineering solutions, proudly collaborated with Autodesk to host an exclusive event, "Transformations Through Innovation in AEC Technology," in Mumbai. The event brought together prominent figures from the Architecture, Engineering, and Construction (AEC) sectors to explore groundbreaking advancements shaping the industry's future.

The evening featured presentations and panel discussions with industry leaders, providing insights into emerging trends and technological solutions in AEC. Attendees included representatives from major government organizations, technology experts, and industry thought leaders, creating a dynamic platform for knowledge sharing and collaboration.

Tarun Bisht, Vice President of Ceinsys, emphasized the importance of technology in redefining AEC practices, stating, "At Ceinsys, we strive to empower our clients with advanced solutions that enhance decision-making and operational efficiency. Today's event underscores our commitment to innovation,connecting us with pioneers in the industry to jointly explore ways to advance AEC processes."

In an engaging panel discussion on the "Future of the AEC Industry," Nikhil Bagalkotkar, Director of Tech Sales for AEC - APAC at Autodesk, highlighted the vital role of digital transformation: "Technology like BIM and Digital Twins are no longer just tools; they're reshaping how we design, build, and manage infrastructure. This collaboration with Ceinsys allows us to showcase Autodesk's commitment to driving digital solutions that enhance productivity and sustainability in AEC."

The event also included insightful presentations on Ceinsys' service offerings, including its state-of-the- art geospatial and smart city solutions, technical presentations on Digital Twin and Asset Management, and a case study on the Kharghar Turbhe Link Road. These sessions underscored the critical role of technology in promoting sustainable urban development and effective asset management.

This event marked a valuable networking opportunity for attendees, fostering connections and potential collaborations in an environment dedicated to driving innovation in AEC technology.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)