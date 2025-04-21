Monday, April 21, 2025 | 08:50 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Q4 results today: Tata Invest, Mahindra logistics, among 16 to post results

Q4 results today: Tata Invest, Mahindra logistics, among 16 to post results

Q4 FY25 company results today, April 21: Aditya Birla Money and Himadri Speciality Chemical will be releasing their earnings report for the January-March quarter

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 21 2025 | 8:48 AM IST

Mahindra Logistics, Tata Investment Corporation, and Aditya Birla Money will be among 16 companies to release their earnings report for the fourth quarter (Q4) of financial year 2024-25 (FY25). These companies will also release their company results for the entire financial year that ended on March 31, 2025.
 
Other companies releasing their performance report for the January-March quarter include Himadri Speciality Chemical, Anant Raj, Shekhawati Poly-Yarn, and Siel Financial Services, among others.
 

HDFC Bank Q4 highlights

India’s largest private lender HDFC Bank reported a 6.7% rise in net profit to Rs 17,616 crore for Q4FY25, driven by strong net interest income (NII) and lower provisions. NII grew 10 per cent Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 32,065.8 crore, despite modest loan growth. Other income was Rs 12,003 crore. The bank's asset quality improved, with gross NPAs falling to 1.33 per cent and net NPAs at 0.43 per cent.
 
 
HDFC Bank also declared a dividend of Rs 22 per share for FY25. 

ICICI Bank Q4 highlights

ICICI Bank reported an 18 per cent Y-o-Y increase in standalone net profit, reaching Rs 12,630 crore for Q4FY25, driven by strong treasury gains and higher fee income.
 
Treasury gains stood at Rs 239 crore, reversing a loss of Rs 281 crore in Q4FY24. NII rose 11 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 21,193 crore.
 
The bank’s board has recommended a dividend of Rs 11 per share for FY25. 
 

Market review April 21

Markets were shut from Friday to Sunday, marking a three-day break in trading.
 
On Thursday, stocks ended the shortened week with mixed results, as investors remained cautious over US tariffs and the economic outlook.
 
The S&P 500 edged up by 0.1 per cent, while the tech-focused Nasdaq dipped by the same margin. Both indexes closed well below their session highs. In the United States, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell sharply, dropping over 500 points after UnitedHealth shares plunged 22 per cent after the company cut its profit forecast due to rising healthcare costs. 
 
Indian markets are expected to start on mute note on Monday, amid light trading across Asia. Ongoing trade tensions between the US and China are weighing on equities. Meanwhile, gold surged past $3,300, hitting a new all-time high of $3,368.92 per ounce.
 
At 7:15 am, GIFT Nifty futures were down 44 points at 23,808.
 
Follow the latest market updates here: Stock Market LIVE Updates
 

List of firms releasing Q4 FY25 results on April 21

 
  1. Alok Industries Limited
  2. Anant Raj Limited
  3. Aditya Birla Money Limited
  4. GNA Axles Limited
  5. Himadri Speciality Chemical Limited
  6. Inspire Films Limited
  7. Indag Rubber Limited
  8. Lotus Chocolate Company Limited
  9. Mahindra Logistics Limited
  10. Pitti Engineering Limited
  11. Purple Finance Limited
  12. Rajratan Global Wire Limited
  13. Shekhawati Poly-Yarn Limited
  14. Shilchar Technologies Limited
  15. Siel Financial Services Limited
  16. Tata Investment Corporation Limited

First Published: Apr 21 2025 | 8:37 AM IST

