Celebrating Spiritual Legacy: LNJ Bhilwara Group Stages Yugpurush

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], August 23: The LNJ Bhilwara Group organised a theatrical performance, Yugpurush, at Kamani Auditorium, New Delhi. Staged before a full-house capacity of 600, the play left the audience captivated throughout the evening.

Inspired by the life of Thakur Ramakrishna Paramahansa, Shri L.N. Jhunjhunwala, who has over 65 years of association with Ramakrishna Mission, envisioned a play that would portray the sacred bond between a guru and his disciple. He provided his guidance and worked closely with the writer and Director, J.P. Singh, in shaping the story. Yugpurush was performed by Rangbhoomi, a celebrated Delhi-based theatre group active since 1992, for staging a wide range of plays over the years.

This cultural initiative reflects the Group's dedication to instilling the teachings of Thakur Ramakrishna while encouraging the tradition of Guru and disciple bond and preserving India's spiritual heritage. By supporting theatre and similar programmes, the LNJ Bhilwara Group continues to create meaningful platforms that celebrate the nation's cultural traditions and connect people with timeless values in an engaging way.

The performance traced the spiritual journey of Swami Vivekananda, focusing on the divine guidance he received from Thakur Ramakrishna, the revered spiritual master of the era, whose teachings profoundly shaped his ideas and philosophy. Central to this journey was Vivekananda's enduring call, "Arise, awake and stop not till the goal is reached", a message of awakening and perseverance that continues to inspire generations. The audience was drawn into a powerful narrative that brought alive the sacred Guru-Shishya tradition of India, where the Guru is honoured not merely as a teacher but as a divine force leading the disciple from ignorance to self-realisation.

Speaking on the occasion, Shri L.N. Jhunjhunwala said, "It is good to see so many devotees and theatre enthusiasts gathered under one roof. Rangbhoomi had earlier beautifully portrayed the life of Shri Aurobindo, and with Yugpurush, they have once again brought history and spirituality to life. Swami Vivekananda's message of self- discovery and service holds great relevance in today's society, and we felt it important to present this through a play at this juncture."

The Group has previously hosted cultural events such as Nirjan Karaawas, Baji Prabho, and Bhawani Bharati at the Aurobindo Ashram, and last year presented Dakshineshwar - Ek Uttaran, Ek Samanway at the Shriram Auditorium in Delhi, marking the 96th birthday of Shri L.N. Jhunjhunwala. Earlier this year, it also organised the annual Bhilwara Sur Sangam at Kamani Auditorium, a two-day classical music extravaganza under the honorable L.N. Jhunjhunwala's patronage, which over the years has featured some of the most illustrious names in Indian classical music, including Vidushi Kishori Amonkar, Ustad Rashid Khan, Ustad Sujat Khan, Pt. Ajay-Kaushiki Chakraborty, Pt. Shiv Kumar Sharma and many others. This year's edition brought together celebrated artistes such as Shri Purbayan Chatterjee, Pt. Sajan, Swaransh Mishra, Pt. Prattyush Banerjee, and Pt. Ulhas Kashalkar, drawing connoisseurs of music from across the city.

Yugpurush also stood out as one of J.P. Singh's most accomplished productions, noted for its scale and attention to detail in set, light design, sound, and costumes. The three-layered stage created striking visual depth, particularly in the scene where Vivekananda realises the divinity of Ramakrishna Paramahansa, told through a mythical backstory. The performances were powerful and convincing, with strong casting that brought authenticity to the portrayal, while the musical renditions added a distinct spiritual resonance to the evening.

LNJ Bhilwara Group is recognised as one of India's credible and influential conglomerates. Leveraging on its rich legacy spanning over six decades, the group has successfully diversified its portfolio, generating an annual revenue of USD 1.2 billion. From a humble beginning in the textiles sector, the group has expanded its presence in various sectors, including graphite electrodes, power generation, IT-enabled services, power engineering consultancy, energy storage solutions, and skill development. At present, the LNJ Bhilwara group encompasses 22 companies across sectors, with 5 of them listed on the Indian stock exchanges. Its production units and corporate offices are spread across 41 locations in India, employing over 25,000 proficient workforce.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)