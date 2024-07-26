Celebrating the Visionaries of Indian Business at 'Radio City Business Titans - Chapter 3'

NewsVoir Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 26: Radio City, India's leading radio network, recently concluded their highly anticipated 'Radio City Business Titans - Chapter 3' event, commemorating 63 achievers, commitment to championing entrepreneurship and innovation across the country. The event, held from July 19 to 21 at Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, was supported by the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation and was graced by the presence of Honorable Shri. Uday Samant, Minister of Industries. It brought together industry leaders, visionaries, and budding entrepreneurs under one roof to celebrate success stories and share insights into the future of business in India. The three-day grand and glamorous extravaganza was hosted by Radio City's RJ Archana who added a touch of elegance and entertainment to the event. While presence of prominent figures such as Sonu Sood and Chitrangada Singh added to the sparkle, they also laid emphasized the importance of resilience and a hawk-eye vision in business leadership. Radio City's initiative to host Chapter 3 of this event demonstrates their ongoing efforts to support the entrepreneurial ecosystem in India. By providing a platform for knowledge exchange and collaboration, they aim to empower aspiring entrepreneurs to turn their visions into reality. The attendees enjoyed invaluable networking opportunities across categories.

"We are thrilled with the overwhelming response to the Business Titans event," said Mr. Ashit Kukian, CEO, Radio City, "It is heartening to witness the passion and dedication of our participants, who embody the spirit of innovation that propels India's business landscape forward. The energy and enthusiasm displayed by the firms reaffirm our belief in the power of collaboration and idea-sharing. Radio City remains constantly passionate towards nurturing talent, building a culture of entrepreneurship, and providing a platform for future business leaders to thrive. We look forward to continuing our journey of inspiring and supporting the next generation of entrepreneurs."

Uday Samant, Minister of Industries also expressed his viewpoint and stated, "Our government is planning to grow the number of start-ups to about 50,000 in Maharashtra alone and I feel extremely proud to witness the immensely talented entrepreneurs and their innovative ideas which will bolster the development of our nation. Platforms like Radio City Business Titan are extremely crucial in encouraging individuals to believe in themselves and be persistent in achieving their business goals."

Sonu Sood, renowned actor and philanthropist, commented, "Radio City has truly created an electrifying atmosphere at the Business Titans event. Seeing everyone so energized and on their toes was inspiring. It was an evening filled with lots of learnings and the opportunity to witness so many Indian entrepreneurial achievers it was mesmerizing."

Chitrangada Singh, acclaimed actress, added, "It was amazing to be in a room full of go-getters. Radio City brought together an incredible energy from people whose hard work was acknowledged. It's always great to be part of such events and see faces so happy and proud of their accomplishments. There is nothing like making your passion your business so Keep fighting for it while celebrating life."

The success of the Radio City Business Titans Chapter 3 further establishes their position as a catalyst for change in the business community. As the radio network continues to expand its footprint across the country, it remains dedicated to empowering individuals and organizations to achieve their full potential.

Radio City, a part of Music Broadcast Limited (MBL) is a subsidiary of Jagran Prakashan Ltd. Being the first private FM radio broadcaster in India with over two decades of expertise in the radio industry,

Radio City has established a strong presence across 39 stations in 12 states and 1 Union Territory, comprising 62% of the country's FM population. Radio City reaches out to over 69 million weekly listeners across India covered by AZ Research 2019 (Source: AZ Research Report). The network provides terrestrial programming through its digital interface, www.radiocity.in

Radio City has spearheaded the evolution of FM radio by offering content that is unique, path-breaking and invokes city passion amongst listeners with its brand philosophy of "Rag Rag Mein Daude City". With the launch of its new station sound #CityKiNayiVibe, a modern version of Rag Rag Mein Daude City, Radio City aims to engage with the young and vivacious Gen Z audience who sought coolness quotient in their experiences. The network's humour-based IPs 'Babber Sher', 'Joke Studio' and the IP 'Love Guru' with a concept of love, relationships and romantic endeavours are immensely revered by the audience. In 2013, the radio station introduced 'Radio City Freedom Awards', a platform to recognize independent music. The leading FM station provides a launch pad to budding singers with 'Radio City Super Singer', the first singing talent hunt on radio since the last fourteen years. In 2022, the organization launched its pioneering international property 'Radio City Business Titans' to recognize Indian businesses for their unwavering business excellence.

In addition to its terrestrial programming, Radio City has embraced 'Radigitalization' - the seamless integration of radio and digital technologies. This transformative approach extends the reach of radio beyond traditional boundaries, enhancing audience interaction and integrating radio into people's daily lives across the country. RJ Sia, an AI-driven radio jockey is known for her dynamic presence and seamless audience interaction. Utilizing advanced technology, she delivers personalized content and real-time engagement, enriching the radio experience for millions of listeners. Complementing this, RC Studio stands as a cutting-edge 24x7 video channel, redefining the essence of entertainment by combining the power of video and audio in perfect harmony. RC Studio plays a pivotal in bridging the gap between different audience segments and expanding Radio City's reach to a larger demographic, creating a more inclusive and vibrant approach.

Radio City has bagged over 217 awards across renowned national and international platforms such as New York Festivals Radio Awards, ACEF Global Customer Engagement Forum & Awards, Golden Mikes - Radio & Audio Awards, India Audio Summit and Awards, India Radio Forum, etc. in the recent past. In 2022, Music Broadcast Limited won 'India's Best Company of the Year 2022' Award by Berkshire media. Radio City has been consistently featured for the 7th time in 'India's Best Companies to Work For' study conducted by Great Place to Work Institute. The company has also been recognized in 'India's Best Workplaces for Women - 2019' and has ranked amongst the Top 75 organizations on the list. In 2020, Radio City ranked 4th in 'Best Large Workplaces in Asia', according to the GPTW survey.

