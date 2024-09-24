Celebrating Young Cancer Warriors: Manipal Hospital Yeshwanthpur's Heartfelt Tribute During Childhood Cancer Awareness Month

PRNewswire Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 24: Manipal Hospital Yeshwanthpur hosted a special event that highlighted hope and inspiration. The event acknowledged the incredible courage of childhood cancer survivors and honoured the unwavering support of their families. The team of dedicated doctors, including Dr. Vinay Munikoty Venkatesh, Consultant - Paediatric Haematology Oncology and BMT, Dr. Satish Kumar A, Consultant - Hematologist and Hemato Oncologist, and Dr. Neelesh Reddy, Consultant Medical Oncologist, led the program and highlighted the challenges and triumphs about the journey of battling cancer. The event was graced by several dignitaries, including Dr. Kshitija Kulkarni, Regional Head, Medical Services, Dr. Chaitanya Pathania, Hospital Director, Manipal Hospital Yeshwanthpur, and Arnab Mondal, Hospital Director, Manipal Hospital Whitefield.

Dr. Vinay Munikoty Venkatesh highlighted the importance of early diagnosis is crucial. "With advancements in cancer treatment, currently childhood cancer management is hope beyond despair, around 80% of childhood cancer cases can now be cured," he said. Adding on the children's response and cooperation to treatment Dr. Venkatesh said, "Children bounce from illness to wellness in miraculous time." His words resonated deeply with everyone present, igniting a sense of hope and determination.

Dr. Satish Kumar A shared crucial insights on exciting new treatments and research while celebrating the strength of parents who bravely navigate their children's cancer journeys. He stated, "Every child's journey through cancer is a testament to the incredible resilience of their families. With groundbreaking research and treatments emerging, we are looking at real solutions and promised outcomes."

Dr. Neelesh Reddy spoke about the concept of 'Invisible Hands', "For a child to get well it's a team work, several invisible hands contribute in their own way for the well-being of child, be it the scientist who discovered the medicines, doctors who planned the treatment, nurses who took motherly care, house-keeping staff who kept the hospital clean. This is a day for all the survivors and their families to recount their gratitude. The families here must send out a positive message to all those who are still battling cancer. Positivity and gratitude will help everybody in the long run."

The event also featured a gift distribution ceremony for the brave children who have triumphed over cancer, alongside a tribute to the dedicated nurses who provide exceptional care. Additionally, parents were given a platform to share their personal stories and experiences, inspiring others who may be on similar journeys.

