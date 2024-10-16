Cellecor Gadgets Reports Highest-Ever Half-Yearly Sales of Rs 425 Crores in H1 FY25 | Net Sales Up 103% YoY | EBITDA and PAT Surge Over 98%

VMPL New Delhi [India], October 16: Cellecor Gadgets Limited has delivered impressive growth in the first half of FY25, showcasing strong financial performance. The company reported a total revenue of INR 425.71 crore, marking a 103.05% increase compared to H1 FY24. EBITDA surged by 98.67%, reaching INR 25.31 crore, while PAT grew by 108.26%, totaling INR 14.62 crore. When compared to H2 FY24, the company also experienced significant growth, with revenue up by 46.39%, EBITDA increasing by 49.67%, and PAT rising by 61.19%, demonstrating its sustained expansion and profitability trajectory. Cellecor has achieved remarkable financial growth. For H1 FY25, compared to H1 FY24, the company reported:

YoY Comparison

For H1 FY25, compared to the H1 FY24, the company reported:

* Total Revenue at INR 425.71 Crore v/s INR 209.66 Crore (+ 103.05%)

* EBITDA at INR 25.31 Crore v/s INR 12.74 Crore (+ 98.67%)

* PAT at INR 14.62 Crore v/s INR 7.02 Crore (+ 108.26%)

HoH Comparison

For H1 FY25, compared to the corresponding H2 FY24, the company reported:

* Total Revenue at INR 425.71 Crore v/s INR 290.80 Crore (+ 46.39%)

* EBITDA at INR 25.31 Crore v/s INR 16.91 Crore (+ 49.67%)

* PAT at INR 14.62 Crore v/s INR 9.07 Crore (+ 61.19%)

Looking ahead to H2 FY25, Cellecor is set to strengthen its ESG practices, launch a dedicated mobile app for seamless service, and deepen ties with large-format retail partners. The company remains committed to delivering innovative solutions and shaping an exciting future for consumer electronics in India.

Ravi Agarwal, MD and Founder, Cellecor Gadgets Limited said "In H1 2024-25, we have achieved remarkable financial and business outcomes, marked by a notable increase in sales volume and substantial growth in our value-added products segment. These milestones reflect our strong commitment to driving innovation and delivering top-tier consumer electronics."

"At Cellecor, we continue to prioritize strategic investments that are crucial for future growth. Simultaneously, we are actively seizing emerging opportunities to further enhance value delivery to our loyal customers. Thank you for being part of this journey. Together, we are shaping an exciting future." - Ravi added.

Cellecor's success is driven by strategic collaborations, both domestically and internationally. The brand has opened five exclusive experience stores and expanded through retail channels like Phone Wale and Hello Mobile. E-commerce partnerships with Flipkart and Cred have boosted its reach, while celebrity campaigns with Varun Dhawan and Tamannaah Bhatia have strengthened market visibility. With its "Make in India" initiatives, Cellecor is scaling up local production and preparing to expand into Nepal, Africa, and the Middle East, focusing on B2B, D2C channels, and improved payment solutions with Kotak Bank.

About Cellecor Gadgets: Cellecor Gadgets Ltd, founded in 2012 by Ravi Agarwal, has become a prominent player in India's consumer electronics market. The company offers a wide range of affordable yet high-quality products, including mobile phones, smart TVs, smartwatches, TWS earbuds, soundbars, and kitchen appliances. With a strong commitment to innovation, Cellecor has recently expanded into home appliances, launching products like air fryers and fully automatic washing machines. Their business strategy combines modern sourcing, production, and marketing to meet the growing demand for electronics across India.

The securities of the Company are listed on the NSE EMERGE (SME Platform of National Stock Exchange of India Limited) with Scrip Code: CELLECOR

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)