Chandni Chowk Wedding Festival Draws 1.56 Million Visitors at Omaxe Chowk, Setting a Record Turnout

New Delhi [India], November 21: The Chandni Chowk Wedding Festival, powered by Omaxe Chowk, wrapped up a month-long celebration with a record-breaking 1.56 million visitors, offering a memorable mix of shopping, cultural immersion, and exciting prizes. This vibrant festival brought the best of Chandni Chowk's wedding traditions to the forefront, drawing visitors for an unparalleled shopping experience. The grand finale included big prize announcements, with Vikas Kumar from Gurugram winning a Tata Nexon after shopping at CaratLane, and Shilpa Jaiswal from Chandni Chowk taking home a Royal Enfield Hunter for her purchases at Tanishq.

For the first time, 75+ brands from Chandni Chowk and Omaxe Chowk came together to celebrate wedding season, creating an iconic event for wedding shopping. Visitors enjoyed access to wedding fashion, jewelry, and lifestyle collections with special offers and discounts that made the festival a must-visit destination for couples and families.

Shoppers who made purchases from any brand at Omaxe Chowk and Chandni Chowk were rewarded with exciting gifts as part of the Chandni Chowk Wedding Festival celebration. In addition to grand prizes like a Tata Nexon and a Royal Enfield Hunter, other lucky shoppers took home fantastic rewards: a customer who shopped at Kisna received a TV, another from CaratLane was awarded a washing machine, a shopper from Kali by Chhabra 1818 took home a refrigerator, a buyer from Malabar received a microwave, and those who shopped with Kalyan, Malabar, Roop Glam Culture, Royal and Suruchi were gifted inductions.

The festival also featured weekly lucky draws, offering even more opportunities to win incredible prizes such as a 55-inch TV, washing machines, refrigerators, microwaves etc.

Reflecting on the success of this initiative, Jatin Goel, Executive Director of Omaxe Group, said, "The success of the Chandni Chowk Wedding Festival highlights the power of collaboration between Chandni Chowk's iconic market and Omaxe Chowk. We're thrilled to be a venue partner in creating this one-of-a-kind shopping experience that celebrates India's wedding traditions. We look forward to supporting many more such initiatives, providing couples and families with unique shopping festivals that blend tradition, culture, and style. We're excited for the journey ahead as Omaxe Chowk continues to be a part of such grand cultural campaigns."

The festival featured curated collections from renowned jewelry brands like Kalyan Jewellers, Tanishq, Malabar Gold & Diamonds, and CaratLane, alongside wedding attire from celebrated designers such as Tasva, White Hanger, Ram Chandra Krishan Chandra, Chhabra 555, Odhni, and Koskii, making it a one-stop destination for wedding essentials.

The Chandni Chowk Wedding Festival has set a new benchmark for wedding shopping, making Chandni Chowk an unbeatable destination for quality, tradition, and style under one roof.

