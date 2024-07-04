Chennai Peripheral Ring Road: The Key to Singaperumal Koil's Real Estate Surge & Transformation

NewsVoir

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 4: The Chennai Peripheral Ring Road (CPPR), one of the city's most prized infrastructural developments, is progressing rapidly and has entered its final phase of tender before becoming fully operational. This multi-crore project, featuring a 10-lane road with service roads, is designed to directly connect the trade points of Ennore and Mahabalipuram, bypassing city traffic congestion. The Chennai Peripheral Ring Road, set to be Chennai's fourth major ring road, will cover a total distance of 133 km, connecting prominent city points like Singaperumal Koil, Thiruvallur, and Sriperumbudur. The project is estimated to be completed by December 2026.

Connectivity Advantages:

The Chennai Peripheral Ring Road is projected to significantly benefit commuters by alleviating traffic congestion, regulating traffic accidents, and reducing travel times. It is estimated that the travel time from Mahabalipuram to Sriperumbudur will reduce to just 40 minutes upon the completion of Chennai Peripheral Ring Road.

It will also enhance suburban localities such as Singaperumal Koil, Sriperumbudur, Tiruvallur, Tamaraipakkam, Periyapalayam, Puduvoyal, and Kattupalli by facilitating major infrastructural expansions. These expansions will include residential and commercial real estate developments, overpass construction, and elevated corridor installations, leading to a rise in population and settlements.

The Chennai Peripheral Ring Road is already considered one of the city's major developments, funded by international and domestic entities like the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), and the Tamil Nadu Road Development Company Ltd (TNRDC).

How it benefits Singaperumal Koil:

One of the major beneficiaries of this development is Singaperumal Koil. This locality is witnessing significant real estate market expansion due to the large-scale development brought by the Chennai Peripheral Ring Road. Numerous developers are constructing a wide range of residential projects, including apartments, villas, and plotted developments. Singaperumal Koil is also experiencing soaring commercial real estate growth, with the presence of major landmarks such as Mahindra World City, Zoho, Ford, and the SRM Institute.

The Chennai Peripheral Ring Road, along with the Singaperumal Koil Railway Overpass, will connect to GST Road, facilitating the convergence of the IT hub on the GST road stretch and the auto-hub on the Oragadam-Sriperumbudur stretch. This will open up future development opportunities, driving a surge in job requirements and settlements, and subsequently increasing the demand for residential real estate.

Real Estate Developments:

Large parcels of land are already in demand for constructing apartments, villas, and independent buildings. However, plotted developments are emerging as the prime attraction, with land plots selling at reasonable and affordable prices. This offers a great deal for buyers, as these plots are likely to appreciate significantly once the development is complete.

The Chennai Peripheral Ring Road development will directly and indirectly lead to skyrocketing real estate appreciation and returns in Singaperumal Koil. Improved connectivity and infrastructure will make the area highly desirable for both residential and commercial investments, ensuring substantial returns for early investors. The strategic location, combined with enhanced accessibility, positions Singaperumal Koil as a prime real estate hotspot poised for unprecedented growth and prosperity.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)