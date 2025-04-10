Chetu celebrates 25th Anniversary with record-breaking revenue and continued expansion

VMPL

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 10: Chetu, a leading digital intelligence and software solutions provider, proudly celebrates its 25th anniversary with continued growth, expanded partnerships, future government contracts, and a record-breaking $74.54 million in annual revenue.

"While this has been a year of navigating significant macro-economic challenges, we are proud to say that Chetu has achieved over $70 million in revenue for the third consecutive year," stated Atal Bansal, Founder and CEO. "This sustained growth, amidst a rapidly evolving tech landscape now dominated by AI, underscores our commitment to delivering both traditional software development and support services, as well as ground-breaking AI and agentic AI solutions across 40-plus industries."

For 25 years, Chetu has been an industry leader in innovative and custom software solutions. This past year, the company received industry recognition for its excellence in AI and Data Analytics solutions from leading research firms Omdia, Everest Group, and ISG. Omdia highlighted Chetu's custom AI and machine learning expertise in its "On the Radar" report. At the same time, Everest Group recognized the company's data and AI services in its "Mid-Market Enterprises PEAK Matrix® Assessment." ISG's report focuses on Chetu's advanced analytics and AI services in the Sweet Spot" section of its "Provider Lens™ Advanced Analytics and AI Services" report.

"Being honored by these leading research companies is a tremendous compliment to the hard work of every team member at Chetu, especially our highly trained and industry-specific development teams," Bansal said. "We look forward to expanding our work with these firms as Chetu continues to set industry trends as a leader in AI development."

Reminiscing about the past quarter century, Bansal said he was proud of the entirely organic, employee-driven growth that Chetu was able to experience despite the ever-changing nature of the technology services industry that increasingly relies on investors and external capital.

"Our organic growth is a rarity in the tech industry and has propelled us from a small 200-square-foot Miami office to a global presence," Bansal said. "Thanks to our team members - our Chetu Family - we now operate across 13 locations throughout the U.S., Europe, and India, with nearly 2,800 software experts servicing our global clientele."

"As we navigate this dynamic technological landscape," Bansal added, "I'm enthusiastic about Chetu's potential to drive industry advancements over the next quarter-century."

Chetu India: A Key Player in Global Expansion

Chetu India continues to be a critical part of the company's global operations, contributing to the business's technological success and developing a thriving, innovative workforce. The company is deeply committed to nurturing talent and fostering a culture of inclusivity and continuous learning across its India offices.

"Our people are our most valuable asset, and we pride ourselves on providing a work culture that promotes growth, collaboration, and innovation," said Saurabh Pawar, Director of Human Resources at Chetu. "Through initiatives like the Skill Centre program, we ensure that our team members are equipped with the latest industry skills, helping them thrive in an ever-changing technology environment."

The Training and Development Program in India is designed to train both fresh recruits and seasoned professionals in the latest technologies, from AI/ML to cloud computing, ensuring that Chetu's workforce remains at the forefront of technological advancements.

"At Chetu India, we believe in empowering our employees to grow in their careers, which directly contributes to the superior services we deliver to our clients worldwide," Pawar added. "By investing in our team's skills and fostering a healthy, collaborative environment, we've been able to build a team of over 2,800 dedicated professionals who consistently drive excellence."

Commitment to Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) in India

Chetu India's CSR initiatives through the Chetu Foundation reflect the company's commitment to social responsibility and making a meaningful impact in the communities it serves. One notable effort is the Sanatan Dharam Bal Vidya Mandir (SDBVM) School, where Chetu India actively supports the education of underprivileged children. The company also supports Akshaya Patra, an organization that provides school meals for children in India, demonstrating its ongoing dedication to uplifting communities through education and nutrition.

"Supporting initiatives like the SDBVM School is just one of the ways we give back," Pawar said. "By investing in the future of children and supporting educational endeavors, we are helping to break the cycle of poverty and create opportunities for a brighter future."

Looking Ahead

With continued growth in India, Chetu is well-positioned to lead in the digital intelligence space for the next 25 years.

"We have always believed that technology has the power to solve complex business challenges," Pawar said. "As we look to the future, we are excited about the possibilities that lie ahead. Our people, our culture, and our commitment to innovation will continue to drive us forward as we embark on the next chapter of our journey."

2024-2025 Highlights and Key Accomplishments

* Expanded Federal and State Contracts: Increased emphasis on government opportunities, including being part of a major winning bid to offer enterprise integration and support services to selected government agencies.

* Strategic Partnerships: Established new alliances with UKG and Workday while attaining IBM Silver Partner status.

* Analyst Relations: Strengthened engagement with industry analysts to showcase Chetu's innovative solutions.

* Channel Partner Program Expansion: Introduced new incentives to drive growth within its channel ecosystem.

* Regional Expansion: Relocated to larger offices in Tempe, AZ, Tampa, FL, and Las Vegas, NV, to accommodate increased demand.

* Expanded Regional Growth in Latin America: Broadened reach and push into the LatAm market with increased Operations, Sales, and Marketing efforts.

Awards & Recognitions

* 2024 Silver and Bronze Stevies: The ABA and IBA, respectively--10 Stevies won since 2020.

* Three 2024 Gold Globees: The International Business Awards, Golden Bridge Awards, and American Business Awards, bringing the total to six since 2023.

* Inclusion in key CRN lists: The 2025 CRN MSP 500, 2025 Tech Elite 250, and 2024 CRN Solution Provider 500--now totaling 11 listings since 2020.

* Forbes Technology Council Membership: Multi-year inclusion in the prestigious invite-only organization.

* SFBJ's Top Private 100 Companies: Recognized for the 14th time.

* Type 2 SOC 1® Certification: 14th consecutive certification for adherence to financial reporting standards.

* Inc. 5000 Honor Roll: Seven-time honoree for consistent growth and innovation.

Commitment to Corporate Social Responsibility

Chetu remains dedicated to philanthropy through the Chetu Foundation, which actively supports charitable initiatives, including:

* $160,000 donation to Akshaya Patra: Funding school meals for children in India.

* Community Engagement: Hosting annual toy and food drives, winter gear distributions, scholarships for students in India, and Earth Day events to support local communities.

For more information about Chetu and the Chetu Foundation, please visit www.chetu.com and chetufoundation.org.

About Chetu India:

Founded in 2000, Chetu is an award-winning digital intelligence and software solutions provider. Employing over 2,800 software experts across the globe, Chetu is propelled from its three main software development centres located in Sector 63, Noida. Featuring over 169,000 square feet of development space, these state-of-the-art facilities provide the ideal setting for developers to work on the latest software solutions and rapidly advance their careers. Aside from offering superior development environments and a Training & Development Centre for the local community, Chetu's Noida campus also features modern amenities and programs such as gyms, cafeterias, and company-sponsored clubs to further promote the growth mindset of the Chetu family. For more information and to see current career opportunities, visit www.chetu.com.

About Chetu Foundation:

Founded in 2018, Chetu Foundation is the non-profit subsidiary of Chetu, a global digital intelligence and software solutions provider. Created to aid its team members in their philanthropic interests, the Chetu Foundation's mission is based on the principles of "Empowering Children," "Improving the Quality of Life," "Giving Back to Communities," and "Creating and Sustaining Change." To learn more about the Chetu Foundation and the work of the Chetu team members, visit chetufoundation.org.

Media Contact:

pr@chetu.com

954-355-6282

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)