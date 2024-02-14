Chintamanis Unveils the Show Suite at Chintamanis Sales Gallery, Sec. 103, Dwarka Expressway, Gurugram

ATK

New Delhi [India], February 14: Chintamanis, the trailblazing real estate venture conceived by Vikas Dua, Neha Shalini Dua, Pankaj Hans and Amarjeet Singh Dhillon, proudly unveiled the grand inauguration of their opulent Show Suite. This marvel represents the epitome of luxury living and the essence of WishFull Living by Chintamanis.

The concept of "Wishful Living" embodies the idea of creating living spaces that go beyond mere functionality to fulfil individuals' deepest aspirations and desires. It revolves around crafting environments that seamlessly blend luxury, comfort, and aesthetics, offering residents an elevated lifestyle that aligns with their dreams and aspirations. WishFull Living by Chintamanis is about more than just physical spaces; it is about curating experiences and environments that inspire joy, fulfilment and a sense of belonging, enriching the lives of those who inhabit them.

The grand inauguration ceremony held amidst the vibrant hues of Republic Day was an event to behold. Esteemed guests and dignitaries from across the nation graced the occasion with their presence, including luminaries such as Indresh Kumar, a revered figure in the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and Kapil Khanna, the esteemed President of the Vishva Hindu Parishad, Delhi State.

The ceremony commenced with a traditional welcome, as guests were adorned with ceremonious shawls and presented with bouquets, symbolising the deep reverence and gratitude for their esteemed presence.

The atmosphere soon reverberated with the celestial strains of Sankirtan, courtesy of the revered Vrindavan Chandrodaya Mandir. The Sankirtan took the attendees on a flight of spirituality, evoking a sense of transcendence and bliss. A momentous occasion like this would have felt incomplete without the holy arti that asked for divine bliss to be showered on the founders, stakeholders, dignitaries, clients, and all those associated with Chintamanis.

Then came the highlight of the day: the launch video of the new project by Chintamanis was showcased before the esteemed guests to highlight the grandeur and promise of the Wishful Living of the Chintamanis. The audience showered admiration and applause on the Show Suite, which was then ready to be officially inaugurated. The ceremonial ribbon-cutting was done by Indresh Kumar, heralding a new era of luxury living and WishFull Living by Chintamanis.

Chintamanis extends heartfelt gratitude to all esteemed guests, dignitaries, and well-wishers for gracing the occasion, rendering the event an unforgettable success. The impeccable remarks by the visitors stand as a testament to Chintamanis' unwavering commitment to excellence and innovation.

On this special occasion, SHYAM JAJJU, Ex - National Vice President, BJP and DAYANAND, RSS & BJP Coordinator for Delhi were also present.

Chintamanis stands as a pioneering force in the real estate landscape. Their commitment to crafting luxurious living spaces that embody the essence of Wishful Living has earned them a name synonymous with luxury real estate. With a stellar track record boasting 10 projects (5 delivered, 4 ongoing, 1 upcoming) and over 5000 satisfied residents, Vikas Dua, CEO at Chintamanis, has achieved a remarkable feat that few can yet claim. Driven by an unwavering focus on innovation, craftsmanship, and customer-centricity, Chintamanis continually surpasses expectations, setting new benchmarks for luxury living with each endeavor.

For more information about Chintamanis, please visit www.chintamanis.co.in

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)