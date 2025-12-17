Clinikk Secures IRDAI Approval, Expands with Three New Health Hubs, and Launches its Diamond OPD Membership

PRNewswire

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 17: Healthtech company Clinikk, building India's first integrated health system, has received approval from the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) to operate as a composite corporate agent. The milestone allows Clinikk to partner with insurers to design simple, clinically aligned products while delivering care through its own first-line network--bringing India a step closer to a truly preventive healthcare system.

Coinciding with the approval, Clinikk has launched three new Clinikk Health Hubs in Bengaluru, inaugurated by Tejasvi Surya, MP Bengaluru South, further extending its AI-enabled, protocol-driven primary care model. The expansion strengthens Clinikk's ability to serve working families and gig workers who rely on accessible, continuous outpatient care.

The company also announced the introduction of its Diamond Membership, an annual OPD program that unlocks comprehensive everyday care for members, including doctor consultations, medicines, diagnostics, specialist referrals, treatment support and cashless services across Clinikk Health Hubs and its partner network. The membership is designed to make first-line care predictable and accessible for households that need structured day-to-day medical support.

"First-line care is where health is built--it prevents complications, keeps families healthier and makes insurance meaningful," said Bhavjot Kaur, Co-Founder, Clinikk. "The Corporate Agency license allows us to unify care delivery with aligned insurance offerings and intervene earlier in the health journey, at scale. When you lower the barrier to seeing a doctor and make it very accessible, you prevent minor issues from becoming major hospitalizations. This makes care better for the patient and the risk pool sustainable for the insurer."

At the inauguration of the new Health Hubs, Tejasvi Surya highlighted Clinikk's role in advancing India's healthcare transformation, noting its impact on affordability, continuity of care and AI-led clinical rigor. He said:

"Clinikk has opened its 12th Health Hub in HSR layout along with two others at Basveshwar Nagar and Sahakarnagar. This institution named Clinikk is opening neighborhood clinics, which are leveraging artificial intelligence. What they are doing today is quite revolutionary. Rather than focusing on building hospitals, they are focussing on prevention, making smaller day-to-day lifestyle changes and early intervention and making sure people are protected from chronic issues, to ensure they don't end up in hospitals, I would like to congratulate the Clinikk team for the great work they are doing towards this. Of the platforms that I have seen that leverage artificial intelligence, Clinikk is one of the most advanced, and I am happy that this has come to HSR layout to serve the people."

Clinikk already serves 500+ organisations, operates 12 Health Hubs across the city, and has supported over 5 lakh patients. With the IRDAI license, new memberships, expanding AI-supported care protocols and a growing physical footprint, the company expects significant acceleration and is targeting ₹100 crore in premium over the next 12 months through a mix of retail and employer-linked offerings.

Strengthening India's Healthcare System through AI and Protocol-Based Medicine

Nearly 80% of medical spending in India occurs outside hospitals, often without insurance support. Clinikk's model is built on predictable outpatient care: protocol-driven evaluations, AI-assisted decision support for doctors, structured monitoring, and coordinated access to medicines, diagnostics and specialist pathways.

By anchoring insurance within a strong first-line care system and making outpatient care both comprehensive and affordable, Clinikk aims to reduce delayed treatment, financial shocks and unnecessary hospital visits.

As the next step in its expansion, the company plans to enter additional cities while deepening insurer partnerships centred on preventive and continuous care, rather than episodic, crisis-driven interventions.

About Clinikk

Founded in 2018, Clinikk integrates first-line care, diagnostics, medicines and insurance into a single affordable membership. The company operates 12 Clinikk Health Hubs in Bengaluru and has served more than 500,000 patients. It's building a healthcare system to make healthcare more predictable, proactive and financially secure for Indian families and employers. For more information, visit https://clinikk.com/.

