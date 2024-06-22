Cognizant Foundation Collaborates with Y4D to Empower Underprivileged Women in PCB Assembly Operator under its Tech4All Program in Pune and Bhubaneshwar

VMPL

New Delhi [India], June 22: Cognizant Foundation India, in collaboration with Y4D Foundation, has undertaken a significant initiative to empower women to work in the electronics manufacturing industry. This strategic partnership has launched a pioneering skill training project in the Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Assembly domain in Pune and Bhubaneshwar.

The project is designed to bridge the skill gap and enhance the employability of underprivileged women in the electronics manufacturing sector. It is set to benefit 500 women each in Pune and Bhubaneshwar over a period of one year, with a particular focus on fostering gender equality and workforce development.

"Enabling skill training for women is an investment in the future of Odisha. We are pleased to partner with Y4D Foundation for this unique initiative that will empower the women trainees to get placed in a technical role in the relevant industries." Deepak Prabhu Matti, Chief Executive Officer, Cognizant Foundation.

"We are excited to partner with Cognizant Foundation in this initiative. This program will support the national priorities in India becoming self-reliant in the electronics manufacturing industry through availability of industry ready talent."Praful Nikam, Founder of Y4D Foundation.

Under Cognizant Foundation's Tech4All initiative, the project promises a robust training framework comprising comprehensive coursework, practical sessions, and industry exposure for women trainees. The participants will undergo rigorous training conducted by experienced professionals from Y4D Foundation, ensuring proficiency in PCB Assembly. The initiative will offer support mechanisms such as career counseling, job placement assistance, and continuous skill upgradation to ensure sustained success for the participants.

Cognizant Foundation has been leveraging such collaborative approach to emphasize a broader commitment to creating sustainable career opportunities for women, driving personal and professional growth, and fostering socio-economic progress in the region.

