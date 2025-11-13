Colab Platforms Delivers Robust Financial Performance with INR 4,139.17 Lakh Revenue in Q2 FY26, up 7,625% Year on Year

PNN

New Delhi [India], November 13: Colab Platforms, a Diversified Technology Company, has announced its exceptional financial results for the quarter and half-year ended September 30, 2025, reporting revenue of ₹4,139.17 lakh, a 7625% year-on-year growth. The company delivered another quarter of strong growth and profitability, underscoring its execution capabilities, effective cost discipline, and growing market traction across its Technology offerings.

During the second quarter of FY26, Colab platforms recorded consolidated revenue of ₹4,139.17 lakh, representing a 7,625% year-over-year growth from ₹53.58 lakh in Q2 FY25. Net profit stood at ₹154.63 lakh, marking a 221% year-on-year rise from ₹48.16 lakh in the corresponding period of the previous year. On a quarter-on-quarter basis, revenue grew 79% from ₹2,306.28 lakh in Q1 FY26, while net profit rose 29% from ₹120.25 lakh, underscoring consistent improvement in both topline and profitability. The company maintained strong financial momentum through the quarter, demonstrating operational discipline and continued scalability within its business framework.

For the six months ended September 30, 2025, Colab reported revenue of ₹6,445.45 lakh, an exceptional 7,475% year-on-year increase compared to ₹85.09 lakh in the six months ended in FY25. Net profit rose sharply to ₹274.9 lakh, up 290% year-on-year from ₹70.4 lakh in the corresponding period of the previous year. These results underscore the company's strong year-over-year performance and its continued commitment to developing a resilient and growth-oriented business model.

"Our second-quarter performance highlights the strength of our scalable business architecture and our disciplined approach to growth. The consistent improvement in topline and profitability reflects the growing traction of our integrated technology ecosystem across multiple high-growth domains. As we continue to innovate and expand our reach, we remain committed to sustainable value creation for our shareholders and stakeholders." Said Puneet Singh, Managing Director of Colab Platforms Limited.

Looking ahead, Colab Platforms intends to reinforce its market position through sustained investments in product innovation, deep technology, and digital transformation capabilities. The company aims to build leadership across emerging high-growth technologies, following its strategic ventures into semiconductors, artificial intelligence, blockchain, fintech, drones, and esports.

By integrating these multiple verticals within a unified ecosystem, Colab Platforms is positioning itself as a next-generation technology conglomerate aligned with India's innovation-driven growth vision. The company's forward-looking strategy focuses on leveraging advanced technologies to create cross-sectoral synergies, strengthen data capabilities, and capture new opportunities across both enterprise and consumer markets.

Colab Platforms Limited is a diversified technology, sports and digital ventures company focused on building integrated ecosystems spanning esports, physical sports infrastructure, Sporting events, influencer collaborations, and digital content delivery. With a vision to strengthen India's sports and youth economy, Colab is creating sustainable value across multiple verticals.

