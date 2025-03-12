Cornitos Introduces Crusties: A Taste Revolution Begins

PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], March 12: Cornitos, a leading snack innovator in India, introduces Crusties in innovative and exiting new flavours. The wavy shaped crispy snack is launched in Korean Chilli, Fiery Peri Peri, Sour Cream & Onion flavours along with Cheese Balls in Classic Cheese balls and Honey Chilli Potato Balls. Crusties is a bold and exciting range of corn and potato-based snacks that are baked, not fried and crafted using healthy corn oil.

Adding to the uniqueness of Crusties each pack now features a comic strip on the back, designed to revive the joy of comic reading among snack lovers. This innovative touch brings an extra layer of entertainment, making snack time even more enjoyable.

Vikram Agarwal, Managing Director, Cornitos said, "We wanted to create something special and offer snack lovers an option that's not only delicious but also fun. Crusties is a combination of bold flavors, a superior corn-based recipe, and a touch of nostalgia. It is more than just a snack; it's an invitation to an experience. Every crunch takes you back to the world of comic adventures, turning every snack into a story waiting to unfold." He further adds, "With introducing few products in the market and judging by the excitement and response, we feel we have succeeded."

Crusties is relaunched with the aim to offer innovative and trendy flavours, that are popular among snack lovers. With in-depth research by the R & D team and assessing the gaps in the market, Cornitos along with its quality experts focused on developing a snack that balances health and taste, while redrafting flavours to match current trends, with dedication leading to the selection of Korean, Peri Peri and Sour Cream & Onion, the popular choices among consumers.

Each flavor of Crusties is carefully crafted to deliver a unique taste sensation: Crusties Korean Chili, inspired by bold Korean cuisine, combines smoky gochugaru spice with a hint of sweetness for an irresistible punch. Crusties Fiery Peri Peri delivers a zesty blend of African bird's eye chili and aromatic spices, perfect for those who enjoy a spicy thrill. For a classic and satisfying taste, Crusties Sour Cream & Onion blends the creamy richness of sour cream with the sharp zest of onion.

Crusties Classic Cheese Balls offer a golden, airy crunch coated in rich, creamy cheese seasoning, making them a comforting delight. Meanwhile, Crusties Honey Chili Potato Balls strike the perfect balance between sweet honey and fiery chili, creating a bold and irresistible contrast.

Available at shop.cornitos.in and at leading retail outlets, e-retail platforms and modern trade stores.

With the latest innovation, Cornitos is redefining the snacking experience by blending irresistible crunch with bold, vibrant flavors & unique shape, offering consumers a guilt-free and engaging way to satisfy their cravings.

Cornitos invites consumers to join the Crusties craze and discover a world where snacking is more than just a habit--it's an adventure.

About Cornitos

Cornitos is the largest brand in the Nacho Crisps category in India. The Cornitos brand portfolio includes Nacho Crisps, Taco Shells, Chunky Salsa Dips, Cheese dips, Roasted Premium Nuts, Cashews, Peanuts Almonds, Roasted Salted Pumpkin Seeds, Sunflower seeds, Coated Green Peas and Pickles - Jalapeno Peppers & Gherkins. Cornitos has an extensive distribution network across India. The complete range of products is available in retail, e-retail and modern trade stores. Institutional sales occur across airlines, HoReCa, multiplexes and cafes. Cornitos products are exported globally, to the USA, Australia, China, Russia, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Maldives, Hong Kong, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Pakistan and Southeast Asia.

