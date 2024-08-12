Critical care - Broach Lifecare Hospital Ltd plans Rs 402 Lacs IPO opens on August 13, 2024

PNN Bharuch (Gujarat) [India], August 12: Broach Lifecare Hospital Ltd operating 2 boutique hospitals under the brand name "Maple Hospitals at Bharuch and Ankeleshwar, is planning to raise up to Rs 4.02 crores through its SME IPO. Shares of the company will be listed on the SME platform of BSE Ltd (BSE SME). The public issue open for subscription on August 13 and closes on August 16. Funds raised through the issue will be used for business operations including purchase of machineries, development of medical tourism web portal. Fedex Securities Limited is the Book Running Lead Manager to the issue. Company is offering 16.08 lakh Equity shares of Rs 10 each in the price of Rs 25 per share; Company to list on SME Platform of BSE Ltd (BSE SME)

The initial public offering of Rs 4.02 crores consist of a fresh issue of 16,08,000 equity shares of Rs 10 each in the price of Rs 25 per share. Minimum lot size for the application is 6,000 shares which translates in to investment of Rs 1.5 lakh per application.

Broach Lifecare Hospital Limited operates boutique hospitals under the brand name "Maple Hospitals". The company provide dedicated 24 hours services to patients with heart ailments, including non-invasive cardiology services such as 2D Echocardiography, Electrocardiography, Treadmill Test, Holter monitoring, Ambulatory Blood Pressure Measurement, Stress test, and Dobutamine Stress Echocardiography.

The Bharuch hospital has 40 ultra-luxury in-patient beds and is equipped with diagnostic devices for various tests. It also provides high-end coronary care and life-saving equipment such as Intra-aortic Balloon Pump Machine, Biphasic Defibrillator, and Ventilators. As of August 2024, the company's hospitals are affiliated with 4 PSU insurance companies, 15 private insurance companies, and 8 third-party administrators (TPAs) and Ayushman Bharat.

The company's hospitals are NABH-certified as small primary-level healthcare organizations. Additionally, they have received certification from the Atomic Energy Regulatory Board for the PACS System and a fire safety certificate from local regulatory bodies to ensure patient safety. They are also a member of Globe Bio Care for biomedical waste disposal.

For the financial year ended on March 31, 2024, Company reported revenue from operations at Rs 260.58 lakh, EBIDTA Rs 102.61 lacs and net profit of Rs 69.76 lakh.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)