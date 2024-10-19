Day 1 of SHRM India Annual Conference 2024 Concludes with Insightful Discussions and Landmark Partnership with NSDC

NewsVoir Gurgaon (Haryana) [India], October 19: The much-anticipated SHRM India Annual Conference (IAC) 2024 successfully concluded day one at the Taj Palace, New Delhi. The event brought together top HR professionals, thought leaders, and innovators to delve into actionable approaches to foster a thriving work environment rooted in mutual respect, transparent communication, and positive collaboration. The conference started with a welcome address by Achal Khanna, CEO SHRM India, APAC and MENA followed by a keynote address by Atul Kumar Tiwari, Secretary, Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Government of India. On day one of the conference, SHRM and NSDC entered into a strategic alliance with the aim of bridging the skill gap for the future workforce.

This year's theme, 'NOW', highlights the urgency of leveraging action to make impactful and relevant changes in the workplace. The sessions explored pressing topics like governance, human rights, and the path to global civility, integrating AI with HI, importance of recognition in building career, strategies for employee wellness, navigating opportunities and challenges in the sector.

Talking about the conference, Achal Khanna, CEO of SHRM India, APAC and MENA reflected on the success of the day, stating, "The workplace of today demands bold, immediate action, and our conference serves as a platform where leaders can share insights, exchange ideas, and inspire change. The sessions today reflected the dynamism and innovation required to thrive in this fast-evolving environment. We are excited to see how these conversations will shape the future of work. It is also our honour to applaud and recognise the contributions by the leaders in the HR industry through our awards. We are also grateful to NSDC for their support and encouragement. We are sure that the alliance will help us boost the future workforce with the required skillsets and tools to build better workplaces."

Many renowned speakers led the conversations, offering actionable insights to equip HR professionals for the dynamic world of work. The day was packed with dynamic sessions, keynotes, and panel discussions, offering strategic insights to equip HR professionals for the dynamic world of work. The robust lineup of speakers from various sectors included Ved Mani Tiwari, Chief Executive Officer, NSDC & Managing Director, NSDC International; D Shivakumar, Chairman MTPL, an Advent PE Company & Conference Chair - SHRMIAC24; Bharat Lal, Secretary General, National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), India; Ashok Ramchandran, Director - Human Resources, Aditya Birla Group; Apurva Chamaria, Head of Startups & Venture Capital, India, Google; Gaurav Khatri, Co-founder, Noise amongst others.

Adding to this, Betty Thompson Chair, Chief People Officer, Booz Allen Hamilton and Board Chair SHRM said, "What we see today is an inspiring display of HR leadership committed to driving meaningful change. The discussions at #SHRMIAC24 reflect how pivotal HR's role is in navigating new challenges and ensuring workplaces are adaptive, resilient, and inclusive. The enthusiasm and engagement from our attendees has been truly inspiring."

The conference showcased opportunities to learn from HR visionaries. The stage has been set for day two of the conference where SHRM IAC 2024 will continue with topics including harnessing AI, talent in tech-dominated work environment, corporate leadership strategies, sustainable success and others.

SHRM is a member-driven catalyst for creating better workplaces where people and businesses thrive together. As the trusted authority on all things work, SHRM is the foremost expert, researcher, advocate, and thought leader on issues and innovations impacting today's evolving workplaces. With nearly 340,000 members in 180 countries, SHRM touches the lives of more than 362 million workers and their families globally.

