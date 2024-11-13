DE-CIX and GCX Forge Strategic Partnership to Enhance Connectivity Across the Globe

SMPL

New Delhi [India], November 13: The world's leading Internet Exchange (IX) operator, DE-CIX, and submarine cable operator, GCX have signed a strategic partnership agreement to enhance global connectivity. This agreement allows GCX to resell DE-CIX India's services to their end customers across the Middle East, Europe, USA and Asia while creating opportunities to connect with a rapidly growing Indian audience. Through this partnership, DE-CIX India will leverage GCX's extensive global subsea infrastructure to meet international demand more efficiently.

GCX's robust network spans four submarine cable systems - FA-1, FALCON, HAWK & FNAL - providing high-capacity connectivity across key regions, including the Middle East, Asia, USA, UK and Europe. This partnership strengthens DE-CIX's global reach, enabling international customers to seamlessly access IX services through GCX's expansive network.

FLAG Atlantic 1 (FA1): London, Paris, New York, Washington D.C. and Frankfurt

FALCON: 20 PoPs and landing stations in 14 countries of the Middle East including Egypt, UAE, Iran, Sudan, Qatar, India, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Maldives, Yemen, Kuwait, Sri Lanka, Oman, and Iraq.

HAWK: Western Europe, Middle East, USA and Asia

FLAG North Asian Loop (FNAL): Hong Kong, Taiwan, South Korea and Japan

"We are excited to welcome GCX as our new partner," said Sudhir Kunder, CBO, DE-CIX India "This partnership reflects our commitment towards expanding our global reach while providing top-notch services to our wide array of customers. We look forward to working closely with GCX and creating a mutually fast-paced digital environment for everyone.''

Vineet Verma, President at Global Cloud Xchange for Middle East & India says: "GCX is renowned for its extensive telecom infrastructure and innovative solutions, will now offer even greater connectivity and service quality to its customers. This collaboration enables GCX to further expand its market presence in India, leveraging its strong foundation to deliver superior performance and reliability. With a focus on customer satisfaction and technological advancement, GCX is poised to set new standards in the industry, ensuring seamless and efficient interconnection services for its global clientele."

About DE-CIX:

DE-CIX is the world's leading operator of Internet Exchanges (IXs). DE-CIX offers its interconnection services in close to 60 locations in Europe, Africa, North and South America, the Middle East, and Asia. Accessible from data centers in over 600 cities world-wide, DE-CIX interconnects thousands of network operators (carriers), Internet service providers (ISPs), content providers and enterprise networks from more than 100 countries, and offers peering, cloud, and other interconnection services. DE-CIX in Frankfurt, Germany, is one of the largest Internet Exchanges in the world, with a data volume of almost 40 Exabytes per year (as of 2023) and close to 1100 connected networks. Close to 250 colleagues from over 35 different nations form the foundation of the DE-CIX success story in Germany and around the world. Since the beginning of the commercial Internet, DE-CIX has had a decisive influence - in a range of leading global bodies, such as the Internet Engineering Task Force (IETF) - on co-defining guiding principles for the Internet of the present and the future. As the operator of critical IT infrastructure, DE-CIX bears a great responsibility for the seamless, fast, and secure data exchange between people, enterprises, and organizations at its locations around the globe. Further information at www.de-cix.net

DE-CIX India is powered by DE-CIX - the largest Interconnection Platform in the country with 600+ connected networks across India, focusing on providing Premium Interconnection Platform Services like Peering, DirectCLOUD, and Microsoft Azure Peering Service (MAPS). Operating a wide range of carrier and Data Centre Neutral Exchanges, as well as Interconnecting a large number of Internet Service Providers (ISPs), Content Delivery Networks (CDNs), Over-The-Top (OTT) players, DNS root servers, National and International telco networks, and Social Media Networks in all major metropolitan areas. DE-CIX India established Internet Exchanges in the country's six major populous cities--Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru and Hyderabad.

DE-CIX India has also expanded its capabilities to serve international markets, including Europe, the Middle East, Western Europe, the USA, Asia, Hong Kong, Taiwan, South Korea, and Japan. The Middle East is the first to access these services, enabled through collaboration with the GCX World.

About GCX:

GCX offers network services that power digital transformation for enterprises, new media providers and telecoms carriers. GCX covers all aspects of cloud-centric connectivity, including managed SD-WAN and hybrid networks, network security management, direct Cloud connections and 100 Gbps+ waves. With a pedigree spanning over 30+ years, GCX are experts in providing connectivity throughout Europe, Middle East, Asia and North America via the vast GCX subsea network with extensions available in more than 200 countries worldwide.

