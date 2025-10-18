Deconstruct creates GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title for the 'The Longest Skincare Livestream' with Dermatologists

VMPL

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 18: Deconstruct Skincare, the science-backed brand known for its 'Highly Effective, Yet Gentle' philosophy, has officially broken the GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title, setting a new title for 'The Longest Skincare Livestream' through its pioneering 24-Hour Dermathon.

The marathon YouTube Live session brought together 24 dermatologists, engaging 30,000 participants nationwide and generating over 500,000 real-time interactions, including 200,000 skincare questions, of which 10,000 were answered live, marking a landmark moment for India's skincare landscape. The record was officially recognised by GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS following the successful completion of the 24-hour livestream.

Conceptualised as a nationwide skincare education initiative, Dermathon aimed to make expert-led guidance accessible to anyone with an internet connection, from large cities to smaller towns. Over 24 hours, leading dermatologists including Dr. Anupriya Goel, Dr. Neha Solanki, Dr. Aditya Walingkar, Dr. Radhika Trivedi, Dr. Devendra, Dr. Rashi Soni and Dr. Videhi, among others, addressed a wide range of skincare concerns such as acne, pigmentation, sun protection, ingredient literacy, and beginner routine-building. Viewers interacted with the experts in real time through the YouTube Live chat, enabling open and direct conversations that reflected real skincare journeys.

Speaking on the achievement, Malini Adapureddy, Founder and CEO of Deconstruct Skincare, said, "Dermathon has been a defining moment for us, not just because of the GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title, but because of the unprecedented participation we witnessed across the country. Dermatologists played a pivotal role in making complex skincare science understandable and actionable, bridging the gap between expert knowledge and everyday concerns. These conversations reinforced our belief that large-scale, expert-led initiatives can build long-term trust in skincare, and they strengthen our commitment to making science-backed guidance a central part of how skincare evolves in India."

Sharing her experience, Dr. Anupriya Goel, a well-known dermatologist and popular voice on Instagram, said: "The 24-Hour Dermathon was truly a one-of-a-kind initiative by Deconstruct that brought dermatologists together to share authentic, science-backed skincare knowledge on a national stage. Achieving the GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title through this effort sends a strong message that skincare education should be credible, accessible, and rooted in evidence--not fleeting trends or myths. What stood out most was the shared purpose; seeing experts unite for an entire day to empower people with genuine dermatological insights was both inspiring and historic."

Adding to this, Dr. Neha Solanki said, "Earning the GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title made the Dermathon even more special. The event delivered an important message about choosing products that are effective, gentle, and tailored to individual skin needs, rather than being driven by trends or fear of missing out. It was inspiring to see skincare enthusiasts and professionals come together to celebrate science-backed skincare and put expert advice into everyday practice."

The certificate was awarded from the hands of Mr. Swapnil Dangarikar, Senior Adjudicator from Guinness World Records. In the words of Mr. Swapnil, this record was difficult to achieve and unique in the purpose.

By spotlighting dermatologist expertise and prioritising education over promotion, Dermathon cut through the misinformation that often surrounds skincare conversations online. It addressed the growing need for credible, science-backed guidance, especially for beginners and those in regions with limited access to dermatologists.

The GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title recognition is a defining milestone for Deconstruct, capturing the scale and ambition of Dermathon and reinforcing the brand's focus on credible, education-led experiences that shape how skincare conversations unfold in India.

With the motto 'Highly Effective Yet Gentle', Deconstruct is a brand that aims to deliver well-researched and evidence-based skincare products that are simultaneously gentle and non-irritating. The brand was founded by Malini Adapureddy, an engineer from IIT Kharagpur who, after spending years exposed to deluding marketing tactics, decided it was time to launch a skincare brand showcasing efficacious results while being gentle.

