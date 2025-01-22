Delegation from University of San Diego Visits India to Forge Strategic Partnerships with Universities and Expand Opportunities for Indian Students

VMPL

New Delhi [India], January 22: The University of San Diego (USD), a global leader in academic excellence, is embarking on a mission to strengthen and expand its presence in India. With a focus on fostering global education opportunities, USD intends to offer Indian students transformative experiences that will enrich their academic and professional journeys.

Building on its previous successful initiatives, the University of San Diego is now focused on further strengthening its relationship with India. USD has already made significant strides by signing a landmark MoU with IIT Gandhinagar to offer dual degrees at both the undergraduate and master's levels, alongside double master's programs and executive education opportunities.

Dr. Chell Roberts, Dean of the Shiley-Marcos School of Engineering at USD remarked, "Our goal at the University of San Diego is to bridge academic excellence with global collaboration, and India represents a remarkable confluence of talent, innovation, and ambition. We are thrilled to come to India, a nation that not only fosters a deep-rooted culture of learning but also serves as a global leader in technology, science, and entrepreneurship. This visit is an opportunity to engage with brilliant minds and create pathways that empower Indian students to thrive on a global stage."

As part of its India strategy, a senior USD delegation, led by Dr. Chell Roberts, Dean of the Shiley-Marcos School of Engineering, is visiting Delhi on January 20th, and being hosted by GradRight, India's first Ed-FinTech, AI-powered SaaS platform. The delegation includes Dr. Robert Schapiro, Dean of USD School of Law, Dr. Kimberly White-Smith, Dean of the School of Leadership and Education Sciences, and Dr. Yen-Ting (Daniel) Lin, Associate Dean of Faculty Excellence at the Knauss School of Business. The visit, part of a broader tour to Ahmedabad, Mumbai and Bengaluru, aims to engage with students, institutions, and industry leaders to explore educational trends, joint-research programs, placement opportunities, and India's role in global innovation.

Through its focus on fostering academic collaborations, creating innovative curricula, and building long-term placement opportunities, the University of San Diego is setting the stage for a robust partnership with India. These concerted efforts reflect the university's commitment to nurturing India's next generation of leaders and innovators and thereby creating a lasting impact on students and institutions alike.

About the University of San Diego

With more than 8,000 students from 75 countries and 44 states, the University of San Diego (USD) is among the Top 20 Best Private Schools for Making an Impact according to The Princeton Review. USD's eight academic divisions include the College of Arts and Sciences, the Knauss School of Business, the Shiley-Marcos School of Engineering, the School of Law, the School of Leadership and Education Sciences, the Hahn School of Nursing and Health Science, the Joan B. Kroc School of Peace Studies, and the Division of Professional and Continuing Education. With opportunities for study-abroad experiences, global internships, and a network of international partnerships, USD fosters cross-cultural exchange and global exposure for its faculty and students. The university's stunning coastal campus (consistently ranked as the most beautiful campus in the United States) and welcoming climate further enhances the overall experience, making USD an ideal destination for students and faculty seeking academic excellence and personal growth in an international setting.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)