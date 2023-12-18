Dhanuka Group Chairman Conferred 'Honorary Doctorate' by Amity University

VMPL

New Delhi [India], December 18: In recognition of his exceptional service to the Indian farming community, Ram Gopal Agarwal, Chairman of Dhanuka Group, has been bestowed upon the prestigious Honorary Doctorate (Honoris Causa) by Amity University, NOIDA. This accolade underscores Mr. Agarwal's pivotal role in shaping a brighter future for Indian agriculture, characterized by increased productivity, profitability, and social standing for farmers.

The Executive Council of Amity University had recommended conferring Doctor of Philosophy (D.Phil.) (Honoris Causa) to the Dhanuka Group chairman considering his deep commitment, strong conviction, philanthropic engagement, and high degree of professionalism in his continuous quest for making India's agriculture vibrant as well as for making farming a dignified profession with increased livelihood and heightened social status.

Amidst a glittering ceremony at Amity University, Noida, R. G. Agarwal received the university's highest honor - the Honorary Doctorate of Philosophy (Honoris Causa). Recognizing his outstanding contributions to Indian agriculture, Dr. Balwinder Shukla, the Vice Chancellor, presented the degree to Agarwal in front of an august gathering of over 2000 people, including distinguished professionals, esteemed academicians, enthusiastic students, proud parents, and alumni of the university. Founder President Dr. Ashok Chauhan and the Chancellor Dr. Atul Chauhan were present on the occasion.

R. G. Agarwal has dedicated 55 years of his profession to the cause of National prosperity through a vibrant agriculture sector. A renowned philanthropist, his legacy of altruism touches countless lives across domains. His benevolence extends across various domains, exemplified by the establishment of three schools in Rajasthan, Ashrams for spiritual well-being in Vrindavan, a Charitable dispensary at Govardhan, and a waiting hall at AIIMS among others.

Honoured by the recognition, R. G. Agarwal expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the Chancellor, Vice Chancellor, and the entire executive committee of Amity University. In his speech, he highlighted the critical roles played by teachers and parents in shaping the destinies of students. Agarwal also emphasized the need to bridge the gap between theory and practice, urging us to extend the lessons learned beyond the four walls of academia and into dynamic real life.

Agarwal has also been a recipient of several coveted awards and recognition including the National Safety Award (thrice); Lifetime Achievement Award by CHAI, FICCI, and many more.

