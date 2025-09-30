Diebold Nixdorf India has once again been recognized as a Great Place To Work®, earning the prestigious certification for two consecutive years

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 30: Diebold Nixdorf, a leader in banking and retail technology in India, is proud to announce its recertification as a Great Place To Work®. This is the company's second consecutive year receiving this prestigious recognition in India, indicating its ongoing commitment to creating a positive and inclusive working culture.

The certification highlights Diebold Nixdorf's dedication to creating a work environment where employees can thrive. With over 2,000 employees across India, the organisation has consistently emphasised talent development, career advancement and a highly supportive atmosphere.

This repeat recognition reinforces the company's standing as a top employer, dedicated to maintaining high standards of excellence and innovation. Diebold Nixdorf has developed numerous efforts to support its employees, including:

* Emphasis on Growth: The organisation has consistently progressed in promoting talent development and career advancement.

* Employee Engagement: Diebold Nixdorf India fosters innovation and the well-being of its employees through various wellness initiatives and opportunities for collaborative teamwork.

* Diverse and Supportive Culture: The company fosters a culture of diversity and support by focusing on employee engagement and development.

Jaivinder Singh Gill, Diebold Nixdorf Regional Vice President and Managing Director, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, said: "We are honoured to once again receive the Great Place To Work® certification. Our employees are fundamental to our success. This repeated recognition reflects our ongoing dedication to cultivating an environment where everyone grows, innovates and contributes meaningfully."

Diebold Nixdorf has a long-standing history of innovation in India. The company has invested significantly in India as a major tech hub, establishing global software development centres in Mumbai and Hyderabad.

Additionally, it has a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Bengaluru that aligns with the "Make-in-India" and "Make-for-the-world" initiatives. Diebold Nixdorf maintains an unmatched service footprint in India, with a presence in over 3,000 cities and towns across the country.

